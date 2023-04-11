"I really want it to be a bait": American Horror Story fans unhappy with Kim Kardashian's casting in season 12

American Horror Story has always managed to unsettle fans with its clever script and great stories, but it seems that the upcoming season of the long-running show has already managed to unsettle fans with its casting. It has been officially announced that Kim Kardashian will appear as a cast member in the upcoming season of American Horror Story, which is expected to premiere in the summer of 2023.

According to sources, Kim Kardashian will star in a role that was specifically designed and written for her, making her the ideal fit. However, the news has not been well received by American Horror Story fans, who are finding it rather hard to visualize the reality star, entrepreneur, podcaster, and pop culture icon in the show, which has dealt with a very different tone up to this point.

Nico @Nico_0603



#ahs #AmericanHorrorStory Is Kim Kardashian really gonna play in the new AHS season?! I really want it to be a bait Is Kim Kardashian really gonna play in the new AHS season?! I really want it to be a bait #ahs #AmericanHorrorStory

Of course, unless the upcoming season of AHS is out, it will be difficult to see whether casting Kardashian is a bad choice, but for now, it seems that fans are having a difficult time adjusting to the news, something they have made clear on social media platforms.

American Horror Story fans react to the news of Kim Kardashian joining the upcoming season

While Kim Kardashian is among the most famous personalities in the world right now, fans think it is quite out of place to find her taking up a role in a horror franchise. Kardashian is reportedly friends with the showrunner and co-creator of AHS, Murphy, who proposed this unique role to Kim last year after witnessing her performance on Saturday Night Live!

Speaking about the casting, Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter:

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,...Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

While Murphy and the team seem excited about Kardashian's inclusion, the same cannot be said about the huge fandom of the show.

lust @lustbullshit KIM KARDASHIAN ON AHS..? KIM KARDASHIAN ON AHS..?

Cheyenne @cheyrantweets I don’t know why american horror story is trying to use kim kardashian to gain more viewers when they should just bring back taissa farmiga I don’t know why american horror story is trying to use kim kardashian to gain more viewers when they should just bring back taissa farmiga

LEONARDO FERRERO @ferrero_design #KimKardashian #EmmaRoberts Although @KimKardashian has conquered reality TV, her lack of experience in scripted television makes me question her casting in #AmericanHorrorStory season 12. Let's hope her acting skills match her social media following. What do you think? 🤔 #AHS Although @KimKardashian has conquered reality TV, her lack of experience in scripted television makes me question her casting in #AmericanHorrorStory season 12. Let's hope her acting skills match her social media following. What do you think? 🤔 #AHS #KimKardashian #EmmaRoberts

PAPS4EVER @mariusflahn … the comments are wild ash Yo, people already started roasting kim kardashian on the upcoming movie… the comments are wild ash Yo, people already started roasting kim kardashian on the upcoming movie 😆… the comments are wild ash

ster ༒ @lexaprobaby kim kardashian is probably gonna be like killed off in the beginning of ahs just like they did with drew barrymore in scream kim kardashian is probably gonna be like killed off in the beginning of ahs just like they did with drew barrymore in scream

elena 🛼 yj spoilers @lottiemthws no way kim kardashian is going to be in ahs no way kim kardashian is going to be in ahs https://t.co/dZmjdPV7PW

leah @itsleahbrown kim kardashian joining AHS was not on my 2023 bingo card kim kardashian joining AHS was not on my 2023 bingo card

It will take some time and convincing for fans of the show to accept the reality star into the American Horror Story world.

The upcoming season of the show will reportedly be very different from the previous ones. According to THR, for the first time in the anthology’s history, it’s leaning into the source material. The new season will be based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

American Horror Story is slated to premiere in the summer of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes