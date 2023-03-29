5 Hulu original TV shows releasing in April 2023

Hulu is home to the widest range of immersing and highly gripping TV shows. Over the years, it has presented the audience with an array of some of the best and most unique original series, including hit shows like Only Murders in the Building, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Handmaid's Tale, The Great, Letterkenny, Normal People, and many more.

Hulu also offers viewers a sturdy live TV and an intriguing on-demand streaming library option. The streaming platform is also quite promising to catch up with old and popular TV shows, entailing The Brady Bunch, The Twilight Zone, The Golden Girls, and several others.

March 2023 saw some pretty exciting releases from Hulu such as Boston Strangler, History of the World, Part II, Great Expectations, UnPrisoned and more. The upcoming month of April will also see the platform launch some pretty promising new series, docuseries, and anticipated limited series.

From The Good Mothers to Algiers, America: A list of 5 original series coming to Hulu this April 2023

1) Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a brand new and highly arresting documentary series that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Hulu on Monday, April 3. The docuseries will consist of two parts in total and both parts will be released on the same day.

Lana Wilson has served as the director of the original Hulu docuseries. The long list of executive producers for Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields entails Wilson, along with Jay Peterson, Ali Wentworth, Todd Lubin, George Stephanopoulos, Jacqueline Glover, Alyssa Mastromonaco and Jennifer Joseph.

As per the official synopsis for the upcoming documentary series, given by IMDb:

"[The show] follows actor, model, and icon Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a sexualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world."

The 2-part docuseries will feature exclusive new interviews and old footage of popular model and actress Brooke Shields.

2) The Good Mothers

The Good Mothers is an intensely woven upcoming crime-thriller limited drama series that is all set to make its arrival on Wednesday, April 5.

The miniseries will have a total of six episodes. Stephen Butchard has acted as the writer for the limited series, while it has been directed by Elisa Amoruso and Julian Jarrold. The official synopsis for The Good Mothers, released by IMDb, reads as follows:

"Three women who were born into the deadliest and wealthiest of the Italian mafia clans work with a courageous female prosecutor to bring it down from the inside."

The cast list for the limited series includes Simona Distefano, Marco Zingaro, Alessandra Roca, Stefano Fregni, Barbara Chichiarelli, Alessandra Aulicino, Marabina Jaimes, Gaia Girace, Francesco Colella and a few others.

3) Tiny Beautiful Things

Tiny Beautiful Things is a highly promising and brand new miniseries that will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on Friday, April 7 and will consist of eight episodes. Desiree Akhavan and Rachel Goldenberg have acted as directors for the miniseries.

The long list of writers entails Jocelyn Bioh, Kaitlyn Fahey, Ellen Fairey, Naomi Iwamoto, Des Moran, Deirdre Shaw, Liz Tigelaar and Nancy Won. As stated in the official description for Tiny Beautiful Things, given by IMDb:

"Follows a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar. She is an anonymous revered advice columnist even when her own life is falling apart."

The promising cast members for the miniseries include Johnny Berchtold, Elizabeth Hinkler, Julien Marlon Samani, Aneasa Yacoub, Kevin Michael Brown, Shannan Leigh Reeve, Merritt Wever, Kathryn Hahn, Melanie Hutsell, Tasha Ames, Sarah Pidgeon and several others.

4) Algiers, America

Algiers, America is an upcoming and highly thought-provoking sports documentary series that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Wednesday, April 19. The brand new moving docuseries will have a total of five episodes.

Jackson Fager has served as the director for the upcoming documentary series. The official description for Algiers, America, given by Hulu, reads as follows:

"Algiers, America is a five-part limited-series documentary that chronicles the journey of Coach Brice Brown, the Edna Karr Cougars, and their quest for a fifth state championship in six years. Connected to the Cougars are a collection of compelling characters in and out of the school – a passionate community leader and educator, a charismatic marching band leader, and a group of families fighting the epidemics of gun violence and mass imprisonment."

As stated by the streaming platform, the original docuseries will be an authentic, rare, inspiring, difficult and candid look at life in a particular community battling it out to be defined by triumph on the field of football and far beyond.

5) Saint X

Poster for Saint X (Image Via Hulu)

Saint X is a suspensefully woven and riveting mystery thriller series that will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, March 26. The upcoming venture, which will consist of eight episodes, has been gleaned from author Alexis Schaitkin's renowned novel of the same name.Darren Grant and Dee Rees are the directors for the series' season 1.

The list of writers for Saint X entails Leila Gerstein, Cynthia Adarkwa, Jeff Augustin, Nina Braddock, Matthew Cruz, Natasha M. Hall and Alexis Schaitkin. The brief official synopsis for the series, given by IMDb, states:

"Explores how a young woman's mysterious death creates a traumatic ripple effect that ultimately pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth."

The series stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Amy Gordon, Melissa Juliet Lawson, Joshuah Melnick, Jayden Elijah, Matthew Lawler, Tricia Paoluccio, Sule Thelwell, Bre Francis, Kenlee Townsend and several others.

Catch all these upcoming intriguing original TV shows on Hulu from next month.

