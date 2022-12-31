Hulu new shows and movies: Top 4 releases of January 2023

Hulu has become a hotbed for good TV shows, films, and especially docuseries. With the new year around the corner, Hulu, like other streaming giants, is prepared to take on the new year with a storm.

The interesting pallet of Hulu for January 2023 is quite extensive, with shows like How I Met Your Father Season 2, How I Caught My Killer, Koala Man, Death in the Dorms, and films like SWAT, Real Steel, Professor Marston, And The Wonder Women, and The Company You Keep, among others.

Top four films and shows on Hulu (January 2023)

4) The 1619 Project

As intriguing as it is relevant, the docuseries based on a book of the same name by Nikole Hannah-Jones is slated to premiere on January 26, 2022. The series will follow the hard-hitting true story of reframing the country's history of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the US national narrative.

Oprah Winfrey is among the producers of the series. The docuseries will have six parts and reflect on the foundation and challenges left behind by the long-term practice of slavery. Hannah-Jones has worked on this topic for a long time, and now it will be more easily accessible to the public.

3) House of Darkness

The 2022 film by Neil LaBute is yet to get an OTT release. Thanks to Hulu, that will be fulfilled this January. House of Darkness is another chilling retelling of Bram Stoker's Dracula, a story that doesn't seem to go out of fashion (much like the main character).

House of Darkness stars Justin Long, Kate Bosworth, Gia Crovatin, and Lucy Walters. It originally premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and followed up with a few more premieres.

2) Koala Man

One of the most anticipated shows from Hulu in the new year, the animated series will release on January 9, 2022. From the mighty Michael Cusack, the series will follow a family man and father who lives a not-so-secret life as Koala Man. The funny premise will see the funny superhero tackle petty crimes.

The synopsis of the series reads:

"Follows a family father who lives a not-so-secret identity as the titular hero who possesses a burning passion to snuff out petty crime."

The series stars Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner, Michael Cusack, Natalie Tran, Cameron Hales, Nisrine Amine, and Jemaine Clement.

1) Riotsville, U.S.A.

Sierra Pettengill's upcoming documentary is perhaps one of the best-rated and most-anticipated documentaries of the year. It originally premiered on September 16, 2022, in a limited manner and will soon premiere internationally on Hulu. The documentary will follow the civil unrest in 1960s America.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Connecting the stagecraft of law and order to the real violence of state practice; recovering an obscured history whose effects have shaped the present in ways both insidious and explosive."

Riotsville, U.S.A., also earned two nominations at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards.

