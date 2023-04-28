“We stay silent for all the lies”: Kim Kardashian breaks down in The Kardashians Season 3 trailer

Hulu released the most-awaited trailer of The Kardashians season 3 on Thursday, hinting at a whole lot of drama. The clip featured Kim Kardashian breaking down twice at the beginning of the trailer. The first one was when her sister Khloe Kardashian asked her whether she was okay, and the second one was in a confessional video.

The upcoming season will feature Kim going through a divorce battle with Kanye West and a heartbreaking break-up with Pete Davidson.

In her confessional from The Kardashians season 3 trailer, the teary-eyed socialite said:

“We stay silent through all the lies for my kids.”

Kim referred to her struggles to keep her children safe from all “the most insane narrative” that became viral during her and Kanye West's divorce.

Trailer hints Kim Kardashian X Kanye West’s divorce drama will be explored in The Kardashians season 3

The Kardashians season 3 trailer started with Kim Kardashian stating that she didn’t remember where season 2 ended. The producer reminded her that she was in a relationship. In the previous season, the reality TV star and comedian Pete Davidson’s relationship was explored.

He even made appearances in last year’s episodes. He and Kim parted ways before season 2 aired on Hulu. Her heartbreak will be featured in the upcoming installment. At the beginning of the trailer, Kim mentioned that things changed “really quickly.”

The next scene featured Khloe Kardashian asking her sister whether she was okay. In response, Kim broke down in tears and mentioned that she was not. Khloe hugged her and offered comfort.

The trailer then showed the girls’ mother Kris Jenner saying:

“I'm really good at being calm when there's turbulence, but this has been a whirlwind of a year.”

In the next scene, the producer told Kim that her divorce was finalized "today." Kris and Kendall Jenner were then seen separately making comments on how Kim held the fort together despite all the divorce drama.

Kim was heard saying:

"He has made it the most insane narrative. We stay silent through all the lies from my kids.”

While The Kardashians fans will see Kim’s battles in season 3, the socialite has however been quite vocal against ex Kanye West’s actions throughout their divorce.

Since she filed for divorce, the rapper has tried many ways to get back together with her. He even threw shade at Kim multiple times on social media. He bought a house just opposite her property and claimed that she didn’t let him spend time with their kids.

In many interviews and through social media posts, Kim has called out Kanye. She also mentioned in an interview with Angie Martinez the struggles of co-parenting.

She said:

“It is [a full-time job]. It is worth it because I think that of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me. But at the same time in my home I could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music—no matter what we are going through—I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong, and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

Meanwhile, Kim continues to protect her child from the outer world, and viewers will see that in season 3.

Hulu will air The Kardashians season 3 on May 25, 2023.

