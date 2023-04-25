"He must not fall prey to the Kardashian clan": Khloe Kardashian and Lil Baby photo sparks hilarious memes online

American rapper Lil Baby's photo with social media personality Khloe Kardashian has sparked hilarious reactions online. On Monday, April 24, Twitter user @NATERERUN shared a picture where the 28-year-old singer can be seen sitting alongside 38-year-old Kardashian as they dine out.

The duo can be seen smiling while surrounded by others at a table, including Kim Kardashian and former Philadelphia 76ers Co-Owner and Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, as an anonymous person clicked them from afar.

The picture went viral, and several social media users reacted to it hilariously, with one even advising the Freestyle singer to beware of the Kardashians.

Twitter reactions to Lil Baby and Khloe Kardashian's picture

After the picture of Lil Baby and Khloe Kardashian out having lunch went viral, Twitterati was shocked. Several users could not believe the picture and reacted with GIFs and memes.

Others hilariously sympathized with him since he has been wooed by the "Kardashian Curse," meaning that anyone who dates a Kardashian or a Jenner ends up having terrible luck.

Other personalities who have dated the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian and Lil Baby's outing comes after the two visited a California State prison together and spoke with inmates last week.

Reportedly, the two have been working toward their personal relationships. Khloe, who welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson last year, has been spotted spending time with the basketball star.

While Lil Baby was also photographed with his ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. The two were recently spotted at multiple Atlanta Hawks games, sparking speculations that they are back together. The Woah rapper and Jayda have been dating on and off for the last four years. This seemingly suggests that the rapper and Khloe were just hanging out platonically.

As per the UpRoxx news website, others who have fallen victim to the Kardashian Curse include French Montana, Jordan Clarkson, Lamar Odom, Blake Griffin, James Harden, Kanye West, Tyga, Kris Humphries, and Jordan Clarkson.

This comes after other sisters of the KarJenner clan have also been linked with unexpected stars. Recently, it was reported that Kendall Jenner has been dating singer Bad Bunny. A source told Seventeen Magazine:

"Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they're seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better."

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner, who shares two kids - Stormi and Aire - with former partner Travis Scott, has been linked with actor Timothee Chalamet. However, neither party has confirmed anything as of this article's writing.

Before Lil Baby and Thompson, Khloe was linked to a private-equity investor, who remains anonymous to date. But their romance was fizzled out soon after dating in 2017.

Meanwhile, Baby is gearing up for his upcoming headlining tour. GloRilla, Gloss Up, and The Kid Laroi will all appear on his It's Only Us Tour. The tour's first stop will be in Montreal, Quebec, on May 19, 2023. It will end on September 22, 2023, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

