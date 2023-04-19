"We have eyes but ok": Kylie Jenner claims misconception about her face surgeries, leaves internet skeptical

American media personality Kylie Jenner left the internet skeptical after she opened up about the "misconception" regarding her facial surgeries. While speaking with Homme Girls in an interview for their spring/summer 2023 issue, the 25-year-old star spoke about her famed lips, admitting that she has fillers but is not as plastic as people think.

She said:

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!”

While she acknowledged that she "wanted full lips," the Life of Kylie star revealed that it wasn't due to a major self-esteem issue.

Jenner said that as a child, she was always the "most confident" person in the room, but because of her "one lip insecurity thing," she decided to make the change.

“I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

However, Kylie's claim that she has not had many facial surgeries left the internet skeptical.

Screenshot of a Twitter user commenting on Kylie Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Twitter is not quite convinced about Kylie Jenner's claims

After Kylie Jenner's comments about her many facial surgeries being a "misconception" went viral, Twitterati was left doubtful. Several users reacted with memes and GIFs expressing their disbelief and sharing her before and after pictures.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have previously been accused of setting unrealistic beauty standards for people and sharing photoshopped pictures on their social media handles. Hence, netizens found it difficult to believe her claims.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's claims about her facial surgeries.

Kylie Jenner first opened up about getting fillers during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when she was 17 years old and was bombarded with speculations that she went under the knife to enhance her facial features:

“I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do.”

In 2019, while speaking to Paper Magazine, Jenner revealed that she was a fillers fan, after revealing that she got "rid of all my fillers" a year before.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

Helen Anderson @harriet_anders

Kylie before and after surgery below. @ThePopTingz Selena Gomez is a true beauty. Kylie Jenner is a plastic surgery Barbie doll.Kylie before and after surgery below. @ThePopTingz Selena Gomez is a true beauty. Kylie Jenner is a plastic surgery Barbie doll.Kylie before and after surgery below. https://t.co/mVfdt49VaX

During her interview with Homme Girls, Kylie Jenner also shared how motherhood changed the way she sees herself:

“I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure.”

Jenner shares two kids with her former partner, rapper Travis Scott - Stormi (5) and Aire (1).

Poll : 0 votes