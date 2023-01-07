What did Billy Bush say about Kendall Jenner? Hot mic controversy explained 

Extra anchor Billy Bush was exposed for making lewd comments about reality television star and model Kendall Jenner. An audio tape was recently leaked from the show where he made suggestive remarks over the latter’s Halloween costume. This comes after he was fired from the Today show over former president Donald Trump’s inappropriate comments about women.

Sources obtained an exclusive video clip where Billy Bush could be seen joking on-set during a hot mic moment. In an audio clip that was recorded on the same day, Bush could be heard making incendiary comments about Kendall Jenner and eliciting laughter from production staffers present in the room. Speaking about the model, the 51-year-old can be heard saying:

“Kendall goes as Jessie, and believe me, there were a lot of woodies.”

The host was reportedly making objectifying comments while standing in front of a large screen where female celebrities were dressed in provocative Halloween costumes. The second-youngest Kar-Jenner sister was seen dressed as Jessie, the cowgirl from the famous Pixar Toy Story franchise.

After looking at the picture of Kendall Jenner, Billy Bush asked for the name of the character the former was dressed as. He then made s*xual remarks while referring to Jessie’s love interest Woody, from Toy Story.

The aforementioned comment did not make in on-air. However, he did opine on Jenner’s statement on the Extra show. While speaking about Jenner, he said in an episode's final segment:

“it’s going to be hard to see Toy Story the same way ever again.”

Telepictures defends Billy Bush

Extra’s production organization Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to Deadline that the hosts were experimenting to come up with “jokes and banter.” The spokesperson said:

“As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allowed the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.”

It was also revealed that Extra records its episodes with approximately 25 people present. Behind the set’s there are reportedly cubicles for the tabloid’s staff to sit. Aside from Billy Bush and other hosts, there are often two camerapersons, hair and makeup staff and production assistants present at the scene. This would mean that everyone in the newsroom would have heard the comments made by Bush.

At the time of writing this article, the nephew of former President George H.W. Bush had not commented on the controversy.

Billy Bush was caught laughing at Donald Trump’s jokes about groping women

This is not the first time Billy Bush has been caught red-handed. In October 2016, he was fired from the Today show after a 2005 videotape was leaked to The Washington Post where he and Trump spoke inappropriately about women.

While Trump was a Celebrity Apprentice host and promoting his appearance on Days of Our Lives, Bush was heard talking about actress Arianne Zucker with the future president. Bush told Trump:

“Sheesh, your girl’s hot as s**t. Yes! The Donald has scored! Whoa, my man. You gotta look at her… Give her the thumbs-up. You gotta give the thumbs-up… Oh my God!”

The former-president then responded with laughter by saying- “grab ‘em by the p**sy. You can do anything.”

Bush went on to apologize after being exposed. He said that he was “ashamed and embarrassed” by his act.

