"Homeboy is just sitting there": Jason Aldean trolled over viral picture of Donald Trump kissing his wife, Brittany Aldean

American singer Jason Aldean was trolled online after his wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a picture from their New Year celebrations with former president Donald Trump.

On January 1, the 34-year-old personality took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her celebrations with her close friends at the New Year’s Eve party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Thomas @jazzmessenger @LePapillonBlu2 Dayyyyyyuuuuummmm … and homeboy is just sitting there like… WTF ??? @LePapillonBlu2 Dayyyyyyuuuuummmm … and homeboy is just sitting there like… WTF ??? 😳

The third picture in the series shows Donald Trump planting a kiss on Brittany's head while Jason, on the side, looks over at his wife.

Netizens mock Aldean's expression in the picture

In the pictures, Jason Aldean looked dapper in a blue and black suit with a cowboy hat, while Brittnay wore a blue gown with her hair tied up in a bun. Captioning the post, she wrote:

"A fairy-tale ending to 2022."

After the picture featuring Trump kissing Brittany's forehead went viral, Twitterati trolled Jason Aldean's reaction to the situation. Several users mocked Jason for just sitting there while Trump kissed his wife, while others were just shocked at the sight of the 76-year-old getting cozy with Brittany.

Some users also slammed the duo for supporting Trump and claimed that they aren't Jason's fans anymore after seeing pictures from their New Year's Eve celebrations.

ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 @LePapillonBlu2 Isn’t Trump a little too friendly with Jason Aldean’s wife? Eww. Isn’t Trump a little too friendly with Jason Aldean’s wife? Eww. https://t.co/6WmyphZot1

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🇺🇦 #FBPE @ZacaMesaSix @LePapillonBlu2 Jason looking a Mango Mussolini like, “excuse me bruh.” Now she’s going to have to clean the Cheeto dust out of her hair lol. @LePapillonBlu2 <shutters> Jason looking a Mango Mussolini like, “excuse me bruh.” Now she’s going to have to clean the Cheeto dust out of her hair lol. https://t.co/3RKlJyzAD4

LeAnn @Leannst86 PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Trump kissing Brittany Aldean at Mar-a-Lago as her husband, Jason Aldean, watches. Trump kissing Brittany Aldean at Mar-a-Lago as her husband, Jason Aldean, watches. https://t.co/uchsQII5LV Lol. Aldean's expression is hilarious. It's a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is. What a cluck. twitter.com/patriottakes/s… Lol. Aldean's expression is hilarious. It's a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is. What a cluck. twitter.com/patriottakes/s…

Scott Edwards @Scottedwardsdj @patriottakes Jason Aldean. Check. Always like learning of more entertainers I will never again support. @patriottakes Jason Aldean. Check. Always like learning of more entertainers I will never again support.

Merida Montero M🌊 @goodluckbeer @patriottakes That third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason, he is used to " getting what he wants". Divorce in 2023? @patriottakes That third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason, he is used to " getting what he wants". Divorce in 2023?

Monty23🙏🏾✌🏾❤️🤌🏾⚓️ @OMonty23 @LePapillonBlu2 The fact that he believes this is ok is even more of an issue, less she doesn’t think so! No she has a permanent orange stain on her forehead and the shoulders of that dress are ruined! @LePapillonBlu2 The fact that he believes this is ok is even more of an issue, less she doesn’t think so! No she has a permanent orange stain on her forehead and the shoulders of that dress are ruined! https://t.co/QMjOJXe6Zd

Jason Aldean and Donald Trump have no animosity between them

Even though Jason Aldean's expressions in the viral picture featuring Brittany Aldean and Donald Trump might give out a signal of displeasure, there is no bad blood between the two.

On December 31, he took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of them playing golf.

Greg Price @greg_price11 Donald Trump giving Jason Aldean tips on his golf game Donald Trump giving Jason Aldean tips on his golf game https://t.co/fNePAcwmXq

Moreover, during the New Year's Eve party, Jason performed and was introduced by the former American president to the crowd as the "number one singer in the world and in the country."

In a video that went viral over the internet, Trump said of Jason (via the Daily Mail):

"He's got to be making a fortune and his wife is Brittany and she is right here. And she's a beautiful woman and she is MAGA all the way. MAGA all the way."

When Aldean walked onto the stage, he responded with "that's the best introduction" he has ever had.

Jason and Brittany have publicly supported Donald Trump by wearing "Anti-Biden Social Club" t-shirts. In November 2022, the Got What I Want singer responded to a crowd in his concert chanting "F**k Joe Biden" with "You said it."

Back in August 2022, Brittany Aldean also sparked controversy with one of her social media posts where she thanked her parents for "changing [her] gender when [she] went through my tomboy phase.” She was brutally slammed online for her anti-trans remarks and posts.

