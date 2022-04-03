Why is Jason Aldean not attending 2022 Grammys? Singer set to skip event despite nomination with Carrie Underwood

American country singer Jason Aldean revealed that he will not be attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.

For their hit duet, If I Didn't Love You, Aldean and Carrie Underwood are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Underwood is also scheduled to perform during the live broadcast on Sunday.

During an interview with Music Mayhem on March 31, the 45-year-old star confessed that even though he has been nominated for one Grammy Award category, he will not show up.

“I’m not going just simply for the fact that there are so many categories on that show that a lot of them aren’t even aired on TV. They’ll kind of read them out before the show or whatever. And I could be wrong, but I don’t think they’re going to air that on TV, so I’m not going to go, but it was cool [to be nominated].”

While Jason Aldean admitted that winning a Grammy has always been on his "bucket list," despite being nominated five times over his career, he has yet to win one.

He said that the nominations for the music awards show are hard, and it's even harder to win because somebody way more popular will be up against an "underground artist."

Aldean is hoping to cross things off his bucket list with a win at this year's event, but he also adds that you just "never know." The star said that the song had been a big deal for the duo this year, and they have got a good shot at winning like everyone else.

The father-of-four also quipped that Underwood must be the "X-Factor" if their win occurs this year and that she will have to perform another song on the next record with him.

Jason Aldean was confused about getting Carrie Underwood in the song

While talking to Billboard on April 1, the Trouble With the Heartbreak singer recalled hearing If I Didn't Love You and was grateful that the timing worked right to introduce Underwood to the song.

“When I heard that song, I felt like there was something different about it. My biggest concern was could we get her on the song? Because you never know if she is getting ready to drop a new single or something, and we just hit it where she had a little time."

However, he admitted that once he heard her sing the song, he knew that it would be "something pretty big."

Jason Aldean joked that if he and Underwood win a Grammy for If I Didn't Love You, this could be the start of a Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn-style string of duets.

The duo's new song is up against songs by singers like Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, and Miranda Lambert and Elle King.

If I Didn't Love You appears on Jason Aldean's new album, Macon, Georgia. The artist has been releasing tracks from the 30-track album over the last year, and the complete project will be released on April 22.

