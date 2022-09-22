Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean drama explained as former reveals she might skip CMA Awards in wake of feud

Maren Morris has been nominated for this year's CMA Awards in the category of "Best Album of the Year," but the singer revealed she might skip the award show due to the feud with Brittany Aldean and her husband, Jason Aldean. The Country Music Association Awards (CMA) is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Maren Morris had a public clash with the Aldeans over some transphobic comments that the duo posted on Instagram. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren Morris said:

"I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Explaining the feud between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean in detail

The feud between Maren Moris and Brittany Aldean began when the latter shared a post in late August which was a beauty video tutorial for her followers. In the caption, she wrote:

"I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Jason Aldean commented on the post, saying:

"Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Their interaction was widely noted as transphobic as many celebrities, including Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, slammed the singers for being insensitive. After Brittany Aldean's post went viral, social media users, along with many celebrities, called out Brittany and Jason for their inconsiderate comments.

Cassadee Pope shared a tweet where she indirectly slammed Brittany for her controversial take. The singer tweeted:

"You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Cassadee Pope @CassadeePope You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice. You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.

Maren Moris took to the comments section of the tweet and called Brittany an "Insurrection Barbie." She also wrote:

"It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

MAREN MORRIS @MarenMorris @CassadeePope It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. @CassadeePope It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.

Later, Maren Morris told The Times that she did not consult her team or think twice before tweeting about Brittany. She said:

"No, I just shot it off. I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting. But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that.”

Maren Moris also mentioned that she is not inclined to feel kindly when it comes to humans, and especially kids, being ridiculed for questioning their identity. The country singer further commented on the matter, saying:

“The whole ‘When they go low, we go high’ thing doesn’t work with these people. Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could’ve called her.”

In an interview with Fox News, Brittany explained the stance and context behind her controversial post, saying:

"I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age."

Neither Brittany Aldean nor Jason Aldean have commented about their attendance at the awards show, but are expected to be present as the latter has been nominated for the category "Musical Event of the Year." Maren Morris has not commented further about her attendance.

