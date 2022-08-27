Insurrection definition explained as Brittany Aldean Instagram controversy sparks Maren Morris' and Cassadee Pope's wrath

Cassadee Pope and Brittany Aldean got into a heated online debate. The heated debate took place after Jason Aldean’s wife uploaded a post about gender identity and children who wish to transition away from the sex they were assigned at birth.

The duo endlessly slammed each other online with Pope’s friend Maren Morris jumping in and calling Brittany an “insurrection Barbie.” According to Britannica, “insurrection” refers to an organized violent act or rebellion against established authority.

Brittany Aldean took to her Instagram profile to post a video of herself doing a makeup tutorial. She accompanied the video with Beyoncé’s 2006 track Upgrade U and captioned the post:

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris slam Brittany Aldean for her comments on children transitioning

Although it seems like the influencer was making a light-hearted statement online, her comment was seen as being prejudicial towards the LGBTQ+ community. Singer Cassadee Pope took to Twitter on Friday, August 26 slamming the celebrity wife.

Cassadee Pope @CassadeePope You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice. You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.

The singer’s former boss and long-time friend Maren Morris also chimed in on the conversation to show support towards the LGBTQ+ community. Morris took to Instagram to post a lengthy comment assailing Brittany Aldean:

“I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another a**h**e dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media?”

Morris was referring to Brittany Aldean’s clothing line which featured anti-Biden t-shirts that included slogans like- “Hidin’ from Biden” and other pro-Trump imagery.

She added in the comment:

“F**k all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a***s.”

Morris also tweeted about it and as mentioned earlier, called Aldean an "insurrection Barbie" after asking her to "zip it."

MAREN MORRIS @MarenMorris @CassadeePope It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. @CassadeePope It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.

Brittany Aldean responds to criticism

The mother-of-two took to Instagram and told her 2.2 million followers that “genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love” is “one of the worst evils.” The mother also announced that she will do her best to protect her children’s “innocence.”

Her social media post read:

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it “gender affirming care,” is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

Brittany Aldean responds to Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris's criticism (Image via brittanyaldean/Instagram)

She went on to slam parents who make “life-altering decisions” for their children to simply be accepted by society and added:

“Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

Brittany Aldean responds to Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris's criticism (Image via brittanyaldean/Instagram)

In another Instagram story, Aldean posted a list of ages where one can take part in a variety of activities. This included enlisting in the military, buying alcohol and cigarettes, among others. She concluded the post by asking followers- “Age to take life altering hormone blockers and/or irreversible surgery- a child can choose??”

