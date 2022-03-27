How did Jeff Carson die? Tributes pour in as country music star passes away at 58

Country music singer and Academy of Country Music award-winner Jeff Carson recently passed away on March 26. He was 58 years old at the time of death.

The news was confirmed by his publicist Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media. Carson was mostly known for his 1995 single Not On Your Love. Further details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Jeff Carson’s cause of death and career

Jeff died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. This was also stated by his publicist Jeremy and it is unknown if he had any other health issues in the past.

His debut single, Yeah Buddy, was released in 1994 and it reached the 69th spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. His next single, Not On Your Love, was released the same year.

Jeff Carson was a famous country music artist (Image via puja23266648/Twitter)

His first two singles were included in his debut album Jeff Carson and produced two more Top Ten hits in The Car and Holdin’ Onto Somethin’. He also won the ACM Video of the Year for The Car in 1996 and co-wrote the song Whoop-De-Do in the 1996 self-titled debut of Keith Gattis.

Carson’s second album, Butterfly Kisses, was released in 1997. It produced four singles and had an alternate mix of Butterfly Kisses, combining elements of Kippi Brannon’s single Daddy’s Little Girl alongside a duet with Merle Haggard in a rendition of his hit Today I Started Loving You Again.

Jeff released his eleventh single Shine On in 1998. It failed to reach the Top 40 and his third album got delayed. Scars and All was in the top position on the PowerSource Christian charts. His next song, Real Life, was his first Top 40 country single and this was followed by the release of his third studio album, Real Life.

He was once again trending with the release of his 2003 cover of the Christian pop hit I Can Only Imagine. He co-wrote the song Where Has My Hometown Gone on Craig Morgan’s album I Love It, along with Elbert West’s single Kimberly Cooper’s Eyes.

He then released a duet with Lisa Brokop titled God Save the World in 2005, failing to impress the audience. His most recent single, When You Said You Loved Me, was sent to the radio in 2007 as the lead-off single to an upcoming Greatest Hits package. This one also failed, and his Greatest Hits album was canceled.

Carson retired from music in 2009 and joined the Franklin, Tennessee police force as a full-time police officer. He then released two songs through his Facebook page in 2012.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although Jeff Carson saw a lot of ups and downs in his career, his songs were still loved by the public. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death.

He is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, mother Virginia Norton, brother Steve Herndon, sister Karen Spurlock, and his aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

