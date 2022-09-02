How long have Jason Aldean and Brittany been married? PR firms parts ways with singer amid wife’s controversial gender identity comments

American country music singer Jason Aldean's longtime PR firm has parted ways with the star, co-incidentally following his wife Brittany's transphobic comments.

In an official statement issued to Billboard, the 45-year-old star's PR of 17 years, GreenRoom announced the news. However, they did not mention his wife's controversial thoughts as the reason behind it.

Tyne Parrish, the co-owner of GreenRoon, said:

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Brittany, who has been married to Jason Aldean since March 2015, made headlines on August 24 for a makeup video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she thanked her parents for "not changing her gender" when she was in her "tomboy phase."

The 33-year-old had said:

"I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Following this, she posted a lengthier statement on her Instagram story on August 26, detailing her thoughts on transgender youth rights and gender-affirming care:

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence."

She also said that in a bid to be accepted by society "so badly," some parents would make life-altering decisions for their kids who "aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions."

The American TV personality concluded her statement with:

"Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender.”

Jason Aldean's wife was slammed for her controversial comments

Following her comments, Brittany Aldean was criticized by several people, including singers Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris.

Pope took to Twitter to slam for comparing her tomboy phase to a person wanting to transition.

Cassadee Pope @CassadeePope You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice. You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.

Maren Morris responded to this, calling Aldean an "insurrection Barbie," and asked the latter to "zip it."

MAREN MORRIS @MarenMorris @CassadeePope It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. @CassadeePope It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.

As per Billboard, Morris continued her heated thoughts about Aldean on Instagram. There, she stated that she was glad Bittany didn't become a boy because because we really don’t need another a–h**e dude in the world."

The 32-year-old singer said:

"Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media? Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes! F— all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a–es.”

Brittany and Jason Aldean have been very public about their political standing and have openly endorsed right-wing ideology in the past.

Following the backlash, Jason Aldean's wife clarified that her statements were "taken out of context." She also announced that she is launching a new "Barbie-inspired" collection which has “Don’t Tread On Me” and “Don’t Tread On Our Kids” written across it.

Jason Aldean and Brittany first sparked romance rumors in 2012 after the two were seen cozying up at a nightclub in Los Angeles. At the time, the Crazy Town crooner was still with his first wife, Jessica Aldean.

After splitting from Jessica, Birttany and Jason Aldean started dating in 2014 and married a year later. Together, they share two kids, Memphis and Navy. The singer also has two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage.

