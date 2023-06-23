5 best reality shows returning in July 2023

Reality shows continue to capture the attention of viewers as much as they fascinate fans worldwide. The sense of receiving access to the inner worlds of diverse individuals' lives for a few days seems to give people a thrill and adds an element of fun. As July 2023 approaches, fans of the genre can look forward to the return of several highly anticipated reality shows.

From talent competitions to daring adventures, there are at least five reality shows that are making a comeback in July 2023. Fans can check out Netflix, Nat Geo, Peacock, and Bravo as the new seasons of the shows promise excitement, entertainment, and some thrills.

Disclaimer: This list doesn't rank the shows in any order or manner.

Reality shows returning in July 2023 - Release date, format, and more

1) Hack My Home

Hack My Home (Image via Netflix)

Fans of renovation-based reality shows like Dream Home Makeover and Get Organized with The Home Edit, are bound to love Hack My Home.

It has eight half-hour episodes where four experts are brought in to turn a house into a smart living space. This new reality show features Jessica Banks for engineering, Ati Williams for construction, Brooks Atwood for innovation, and Mikel Welch for design who are tasked to "hack" homes to exhibit their expertise.

The show releases on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

2) Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Image via Nat Geo)

Featuring a fresh line of Hollywood A-listers alongside survival guru, Bear Grylls, National Geographic brings the new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

From the lofty highlands of Scotland to the rough landscape of Wyoming, Grylls tests the limits of the stars taking them on a one-in-a-lifetime adventure. The upcoming second season stars Russell Brand, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Tatiana Maslany, Troy Kotsur, and Rita Ora.

The show is set to be released on July 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT.

3) Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle S5 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix is about to set the temperatures soaring high with a highly anticipated new season for Too Hot to Handle. The fifth season will witness participants placing their instincts aside and harping on emotional attachments lest Lana deducts a chunk from their prize fund of $200,000.

"Luckily, there’s no shortage of eligible singles willing to put a price on their libido, so lace up those bikinis because Season 5 launches on July 14," the show's description on Netflix reads.

Even though the full cast has not been disclosed yet, the trailer makes it evident that the good-looking bunch is up to no good. Tune in to watch Lana settle dues with the ongoing hanky panky in the villa.

Too Hot To Handle will be releasing on July 14, 2023, only on Netflix.

4) The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City had dropped its trailer allowing us a quick look into the drama that's brewing between the ladies. This reality show is essentially a continuation of the lives of the New York divas Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield.

Bravo momentarily paused the production of the series for a new casting after having defined the world of memes with Dorinda Medley's famous words.

“I’ll tell you how I’m doing: Not well, b*tch!”

While the loud and proud girls of RHONY take over screens, watch the original group reunite for a new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 on Peacock.

The show will be arriving on Bravo on July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

5) Love Island USA

Love Island Season 5 (Image via Peacock)

Announced on Wednesday, the Love Island USA season will be back with a fresh set of singles of Peacock. While the fifth season is set in Fiji, the production house began its casting call in December 2022.

Love Island is unarguably the most-watched reality show on Peacock and the reason to watch the new season only increases as Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland is set to host it. I this season, the contestants will face challenges, temptations, and prospects of new relationships.

The show is set to be released on July 18, 2023, just in time for people to make the most of the summer.

Needless to say, July 2023 looks like a pretty great month for fans of reality shows across platforms. From finding love to surviving in the wild, fans have a lot to look forward to.

