Renovation Wild on HGTV: All we know about the network's first African-based reality series

Renovation Wild, the upcoming show which takes HGTV to Africa, is the network’s first show on another continent and will revolve around two Zambian safari resorts in the Lower Zambezi National Park as the owners, Grant and Lynsey Cumings, work together along with their children and the resorts’ teams to renovate the places.

HGTV’s press release reads:

"Throughout the season, they'll face an array of logistical nightmares including monsoon season, extreme supply chain issues and countless exotic wildlife encounters that threaten to halt their plans to upgrade their resort in the middle of the African bush."

Tune in on Monday, May 15, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Renovation Wild on HGTV.

What to expect from HGTV’s upcoming series Renovation Wild

HGTV’s first show based in Africa, which is set to take place in Zambia, is set to air on Monday. In the upcoming eight-part series, the network will take its viewers to the Lower Zambezi National Park as it follows the journey of two resort owners who are on a journey to repair the two resorts over the course of the show.

Helping Grant and Linsey Cunings will be their children, Ngoli, who they consider to be their right-hand man and project manager, and Juliet, the resort manager to ensure that they can easily renovate in the remote area.

During the season premiere of the upcoming show, the couple and resort owners will renovate their most “dilapidated” villas in Old Mondoro and will have to navigate working through rainy storms on top of the already existing problems that they need to tend to.

The Renovation Wild team will lay out design plans, refinish the en-suite bathrooms, and install an “al fresco washroom,” which is one of a kind. After finishing up work at the Old Mondoro, they will make their way to property number two, Chiawa Camp, as they design how to renovate the luxury property.

Grant Cumings said about Renovation Wild:

"There’s nothing more challenging than creating beauty when Mother NAture seems to be out to get you with every move you make. I was born here in Zambia, our safari lodges are here and we’re raising our family here, so everything is on the line, And it’s survival of the fittest out there."

Chaiwa Camp was actually founded by Grant’s parents, Dave and Jenny Cumings, in 1989. Grant and Lynsey took over the resort after their deaths in 2017 and are responsible for the camp’s day-to-day operations.

Lynsey has a degree in Hospital Management and previously worked with Marriott Hotels and British Airways, while Grant’s past experience includes guiding, conservation, and “the safari industry.”

Chiawa Camp’s website states about the Renovation Wild couple:

"They were joined by their son, Scott, in January 2006 and daughter Lauren in January 2008, as such they are currently splitting their time between the bush and Lusaka."

Grant is also a founding member and trustee of Conservation Lower Zambezi (CLZ), a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect the wildlife and habitat of the region and the surrounding Chiawa Game Management Area.

