Who are Erin and Ben Napier? Meet the Home Town Takeover couple ahead of season 2 premiere

HGTV is bringing back Home Town Takeover for a second season, which premieres on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The show features two fan-favorite renovation duos - Ben and Erin Napier along with Dave and Jenny Marrs. The four take over 18 big projects in Fort Morgan, Colorado within a span of four months. Their goal is to “amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

Ben and Erin Napier are known for their popular HGTV series Home Town, which premiered in 2016. They are known for changing the look of their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, and have been married for 14 years. Ben is skilled in woodworking skills and custom renovations, which is complemented by Erin’s design plans and her imaginative house portraits.

Home Town has several spin-off shows on HGTV like Home Town Kickstart and Home Town Takeover. The Napiers have also been featured on the covers of many magazines like Southern Living, People, Country Living, and Cowboys and Indians.

Home Town Takeover renovators Ben and Erin Napier met in college in 2004

Erin Napier

Erin Napier used to be a corporate graphic designer. She has a fine arts degree and is the owner of an international stationery company, Lucky Luxe. Erin also co-owns Laurel Mercantile Co., an online shopping organization. Erin wrote her first children’s book The Lantern House, in 2022.

The 37-year-old home designer lives in Laurel, Mississippi, with her husband and their two kids.

Ben Napier

Ben Napier holds a degree in history and wants to preserve historic homes. He is a woodworker and was the president of Laurel’s Main Street America chapter, which promotes the renovation of their historic downtown district. He also runs the Laurel Mercantile shop, which sells heirloom wares and durable goods.

He builds fine furnishings and wood products for Scotsman Co. and renovated homes for Home Town Takeover. Ben plans on opening a factory that manufactures cutting boards and countertops to promote the local economy.

Relationship timeline of Home Town Takeover hosts Erin and Ben Napier

Erin and Ben met in 2004 while studying at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi. Erin once claimed that she had a crush on Ben, who was the president of a lot of clubs in the college. She was nervous while talking to him initially and did not get to know him until she interviewed him for the school yearbook.

Ben proposed to Erin in 2007 at a bookstore in Oxford, Mississippi. He had saved all the money he could in three years to buy the diamond ring. He hid it in a little leather-bound book he made himself. The couple married at the University of Mississippi's Paris Yates Chapel on November 22, 2008. Soon after the wedding, the couple moved back to Erin’s hometown and bought a yellow 1925 craftsman cottage.

Speaking about their decision, Erin said that it was a rebellious thing to do. She added that when they were younger, they believed that the world was so much better away from home, noting that the grass was always greener on the other side. However, she noted that it wasn't as "everywhere has problems."

The couple had their first daughter, Helen, in 2018 and their second daughter, Mae, in 2021.

Home Town Takeover will air on HGTV every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery +.

