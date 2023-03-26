Renovation 911 release date and air time on HGTV

HGTV’s new show Renovation 911 will premiere on Tuesday, March 28, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the eight-episode-long series on Discovery + one day after the television premiere.

The series will feature Minneapolis-based sisters Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan helping families whose homes just went through an “unexpected catastrophe," including damage caused by fires and storms.

In the first episode, Lindsey and Kirsten will renovate a family’s garage, living room, and kitchen after it was destroyed in a fire. The sisters will also look over a house whose living room and basement flooded through a washing machine hose leak.

After that, they will investigate a hole, left by a car crash, in another house.

About HGTV series Renovation 911

Sisters Kirsten and Lindsey will rush to any home in need of restoration on the Renovation 911 series. In each episode, they will use their complementary skills and renovation plans to control the damage at minimum expense.

Lindsey will oversee logistics and insurance, while Kirsten will manage the new design and construction process.

HGTV's description of the season reads:

"Following emergency restoration experts and sisters, Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding, as they rescue homes in Minneapolis that have recently experienced unexpected and tragic property disasters."

They will help their clients get past their distress about their homes and create a transformed dream house for them with “warmth, empathy, a special expertise and humor.” In the first season of Renovation 911, the sisters will cover many mishaps like fallen trees, burst radiators, and sewer backup.

In one episode, Lindsey will herself turn into a client after a hail storm hits her home. She said in an interview:

"When a client has an emergency, Kirsten and I make sure their family is okay and promise to get them back in their home as fast as possible .We guide them through the restoration process, but our job is about more than restoring a house. It’s about bringing a family back home to live."

She added:

"The key is that we stay positive for our clients no matter the extent of the damage and show them the fun in reimagining their new and improved home. We love giving them a fresh start."

Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan started their restoration journey at a family-owned company called Ungerman, Inc. where clients were provided with fill service reconstruction.

After becoming co-owners of the company, the sisters developed a passion for the insurance restoration industry. They also own a company called Practical Home, which provides innovative methods for home design.

Kirsten said in an interview:

"Lindsey and I see house emergencies of all shapes and sizes. The key is that we stay positive for our clients, no matter the extent of the damage, and show them the fun in reimagining their new and improved home."

About Renovation 911 cast members

Lindsey Uselding

Lindsey graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a degree in business and started her career by working at a Target store. She joined UNGERMAN in 2013, where she is currently the owner and vice president.

When she isn't working, Uselding likes to spend time at her lake home with her two daughters and husband.

Kirsten Meehan

Kirsten Meehan joined UNGERMAN in 1998 as a painter and also handled demolition work during her summer job. She joined the company full-time after graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2004.

Apart from helping families build their dream homes, Meehan enjoys golfing, cooking, reading, and traveling.

Tune in to HGTV every Tuesday at 9 pm ET to see how these sisters transform homes in the Renovation 911 series.

