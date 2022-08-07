What is Instant Dream Home all about? Release date, host and more about Netflix's renovation show

Instant Dream Home is about to make home dreams come true in a day. Netflix's latest home renovation show Instant Dream Home is about to make viewers cry, laugh and hold their breath as they race against the clock to renovate the homes of those who have contantly given back to the community.

Instant Dream Home will air on August 10 at 3 am ET on Netflix.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Hosted by Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home is part home renovation show and part heist movie! A group of families are in for the surprise of their lives, with their homes about to be totally transformed and radically improved from ho-hum to OMG... in just one day!"

For some, a dream home means an over-the-top mansion, while for some, it could just mean an added amenity that will make their lives more convenient. This show focuses on giving back to those who have spent a large part of their lives making this world a better place, it gives back to those who are constantly giving with the help of an expert team and people from their own neighborhood.

Danielle Brooks, widely known for her role as Taystee in Orange is the New Black, is back on Netflix to make everyone's day just a little better. She'll be running the show and joining her are Adair Curtis, Erik Curtis, Nick Cutsumpas, and Paige Mobley.

Danielle Brooks and team will make home dreams come true on Instant Dream Home

Danielle Brooks is set to host Instant Dream Home. She will also be the team leader, making sure that everything runs smoothly and that the family sheds happy tears.

Danielle is an American actor and singer. She has appeared in productions such as Orange is the New Black, Clemency, Master of None, High Maintenance, Girls, The Day Shall Come, and Peacemaker.

She made her debut on Broadway as part of the Tony-Award winning revival of The Color Purple, for which she earned a Grammy Award. She is also an executive producer of the musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Joining Danielle Brooks on her mission to renovate homes in less than 24 hours are:

Adair Curtis

Interior designer Adair Curtis is 42 years old. He previously appeared on Netflix's reality TV series Styling Hollywood with his husband Jason.

He's the creative strategist for JSN Studios and superises interior design. He has worked with icons such as Sean P. Diddy Combs, Naomi Campbell, and Russell Simmons.

Erik Curtis

On his LinkedIn, Eric stated that he makes quality furniture that lasts a century and is aesthetically pleasing to the eye. He is the designer and owner of EN Curtis Woodworks that he launched in 2013.

His bio on his website reads:

"My aim to is to bring this child-like excitement to all my work, whether creating or teaching; in my own very small way to make the world a little bit better, if only by making it a little more beautiful."

Nick Cutsumpas

The plantrepreneur is passionate about all things green. He is a plant coach, urban garderner, and landscape designer whose aim is to leave the earth greener than he found it.

He has been featured in the New York Times, Vogue, and Food Network and also appeared on Netflix's The Big Flower Fight.

Viewers will now see him as part of the team at Instant Dream Home.

Paige Mobley

The America's Next Top Model contestant is originally from Detroit and is a major in Theater Arts. She will be working on special projects in the forthcoming show.

She has previously performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and guest starred in Gossip Girl. She also had an uncredited role in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Se is the co-founder of the movie and television studio Eastend Entertainment.

Instant Dream Home will have eight episodes this season, airing on August 10. Each episode will be 45 minutes long. Along with the team, members of the neighborhood will also help in the renovation process, while a member of the recipient's family will keep them engaged long enough so that they can come to their dream home.

Stay tuned for more updates about Instant Dream Home.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far