Who was Taz Stereo Nation? Tributes pour in as British singer of Indian descent dies aged 54

Taz Stereo Nation passed away on April 29 at the age of 54. According to reports, he had been suffering from a hernia for a long time and was supposed to undergo surgery two years ago. However, it was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hernia took a turn for the worse and the singer went into a coma. His family initially released a statement in March 2022 thanking the fans for their wishes and stated that Taz had recovered from the coma and his health was improving. His health, however, deteriorated again.

Sukshinder Shinda @SukshnderShinda #waheguru Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Pop Singer my brother Taz Stereo Nation aka Johny Zee .May waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. #RIP Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Pop Singer my brother Taz Stereo Nation aka Johny Zee .May waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. #RIP #waheguru 🙏 https://t.co/JIM0CD1d7a

Everything known about Taz Stereo Nation

Born on May 23, 1967, Tarsame Singh Saini was the lead singer of the Stereo Nation band, formed in 1996. He was considered a pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.

He gained recognition in 1989 after the release of his album Hit the Deck, which remained at number one on the UK Asian pop chart for 36 weeks. The album was produced by Tom Lowry.

Taz Stereo Nation was a British singer, composer and actor of Indian descent (Image via Yogen Shah/Getty Images)

He produced several successful albums in 1990s and 2000s and two of them also received gold platinum and multi-platinum discs. The most successful album of his career is Slave II Fusion, released in 2000, which included his hit songs like Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat, and Gallan Gorian.

His music video for Ishq featured model and actress Koena Mitra. He also won Best International Artist at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005.

Saini made his film debut with Don't Stop Dreaming in 2007, where he composed the soundtrack and did the playback singing. He then released another album, Jawani on the Rocks, in 2008 with hit singles like Meri Nazron Mein Tu Hain and Hai Hai Jawani.

Saini also contributed to the music of Bollywood films such as Koi Mill Gaya(2003, Race(2008), Guest iin London(2017) and Batla House(2019) among others.

His next album was Twist & Shout, released in 2010. This was followed by a single release, Galan Goriyan, with Dhvani Bhanushali in 2020. It was a remake of the 2000 hit song and received around 10 million views on YouTube.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

The news of Taz Stereo Nation's death was shocking for the music industry. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Detailed information on Taz's family and personal life is yet to be revealed.

