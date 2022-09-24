What did Grimes do to her face? Before and after pictures go viral as new look leaves internet shocked

On September 23, singer Grimes shared a photo of herself on Instagram, sparking speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery. In the photo, the pop musician debuted a colorful look, with orange-yellow makeup around her eyes and pink-blue lips.

The makeup, however, was not the topic of conversation. Twitter users could not stop discussing how swollen Grimes' face and lips looked. The caption of the post had another revelation from the singer. She is reportedly "considering" getting a white ink tattoo on her face. The musician wrote:

"R selfies obsolete yet I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time. [sic]"

While Grimes did not clarify when she took the selfie, it comes after she shared a photo of her bandaged face on Twitter, prompting fans to speculate that she had plastic surgery, most likely an elf ear modification. However, after her latest selfie, fans feel that Grimes only got a facelift done.

For those who do not know, elf ear surgery is a type of plastic surgery where your ears are sculpted to appear pointy, just like elves'. On the other hand, face lift surgery is done to reduce sagging and aging signs on your face and neck to make you look younger.

Why does the internet think Grimes had plastic surgery?

Social media users are convinced that the singer has done something to her face. Previously, on September 17, Grimes posted a picture of herself wrapped in bandages around her ears, scalp, and jaw, with the caption:

"I did smthn crazy."

The tweet was posted after she asked for recommendations on "elf ear modifiers" in Los Angeles and Austin on the app on August 16. The musician tweeted:

𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 @Grimezsz Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la?



Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches) Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches)

On September 17, the Canadian singer also took to Twitter to share a statement about her upcoming album and how she worked on her last song in "the plastic surgery clinic." She tweeted,

𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 @Grimezsz Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist

Users on Twitter are unsure whether the Genesis singer underwent ear elf surgery, for which she requested recommendations. Her new swollen-look photo is being discussed on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, with fans sharing both positive and negative reactions to the image.

Twitter debates over Grimes' swollen face selfie

After Grimes posted her most recent photo, social media users began comparing her before and after photos. While some are convinced that she underwent some surgery, others feel that the swelling is a result of her unusual makeup in the photo.

Electra Tart 🖤 @Trinadoclock Grimes just got work done on her face. Girl! Why is she tweeting about getting a tattoo there next week?!??? Let yourself heal first love! Grimes just got work done on her face. Girl! Why is she tweeting about getting a tattoo there next week?!??? Let yourself heal first love! 😦

Some users are supporting the singer while quipping that she has every right to do whatever she wants with her face. Fans are sending positive messages to her through their tweets.

not ༺ GRIMES ༻💭 @GETTYPRIMES @AWSTENMADEIT i believe she had like a face or eyebrow lift done and some fillers but it’s not even a drastic change at all, they’re acting as if she had her face removed but either way it shouldn’t even matter, ugh @AWSTENMADEIT i believe she had like a face or eyebrow lift done and some fillers but it’s not even a drastic change at all, they’re acting as if she had her face removed but either way it shouldn’t even matter, ugh

Desviado 🧑🏾‍🎤 @Lxrd_Silver grimes new face cute fr grimes new face cute fr

indigo @super____genius I guess I’m the only one who likes grimes new face I think it’s cute I guess I’m the only one who likes grimes new face I think it’s cute

mr. fantastik @aflex_twin @rianphin I’m not face blind but I seriously couldn’t tell what grimes got done esp bc it was supposed to be this huge surgery I was like oh she got lip filler maybe? @rianphin I’m not face blind but I seriously couldn’t tell what grimes got done esp bc it was supposed to be this huge surgery I was like oh she got lip filler maybe?

Some fans were disappointed after realizing that the singer might not have undergone ear elf surgery.

kim ⚧ @k1m555 @Grimezsz Wait I thought the surgery was an elf ear surgery. What did you actually do? @Grimezsz Wait I thought the surgery was an elf ear surgery. What did you actually do?

lily ☆ loona's bodyguard streaming 2 baddies album @carinosuh i was excepting elf ear surgery not that... grimes wtf did you doi was excepting elf ear surgery not that... grimes wtf did you do 😭😭 i was excepting elf ear surgery not that...

The pop singer has announced that her new album will be released soon. She "semi-separated" from Elon Musk on September 21, 2021. They share two kids, son X Æ A-12, and daughter Exa Musk.

