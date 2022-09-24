What did Grimes do to her face? Before and after pictures go viral as new look leaves internet shocked

On September 23, singer Grimes shared a photo of herself on Instagram, sparking speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery. In the photo, the pop musician debuted a colorful look, with orange-yellow makeup around her eyes and pink-blue lips.
The makeup, however, was not the topic of conversation. Twitter users could not stop discussing how swollen Grimes' face and lips looked. The caption of the post had another revelation from the singer. She is reportedly "considering" getting a white ink tattoo on her face. The musician wrote:
"R selfies obsolete yet I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time. [sic]"
While Grimes did not clarify when she took the selfie, it comes after she shared a photo of her bandaged face on Twitter, prompting fans to speculate that she had plastic surgery, most likely an elf ear modification. However, after her latest selfie, fans feel that Grimes only got a facelift done.
For those who do not know, elf ear surgery is a type of plastic surgery where your ears are sculpted to appear pointy, just like elves'. On the other hand, face lift surgery is done to reduce sagging and aging signs on your face and neck to make you look younger.
Why does the internet think Grimes had plastic surgery?
Social media users are convinced that the singer has done something to her face. Previously, on September 17, Grimes posted a picture of herself wrapped in bandages around her ears, scalp, and jaw, with the caption:
"I did smthn crazy."
The tweet was posted after she asked for recommendations on "elf ear modifiers" in Los Angeles and Austin on the app on August 16. The musician tweeted:
On September 17, the Canadian singer also took to Twitter to share a statement about her upcoming album and how she worked on her last song in "the plastic surgery clinic." She tweeted,
Users on Twitter are unsure whether the Genesis singer underwent ear elf surgery, for which she requested recommendations. Her new swollen-look photo is being discussed on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, with fans sharing both positive and negative reactions to the image.
Twitter debates over Grimes' swollen face selfie
After Grimes posted her most recent photo, social media users began comparing her before and after photos. While some are convinced that she underwent some surgery, others feel that the swelling is a result of her unusual makeup in the photo.
Some users are supporting the singer while quipping that she has every right to do whatever she wants with her face. Fans are sending positive messages to her through their tweets.
Some fans were disappointed after realizing that the singer might not have undergone ear elf surgery.
The pop singer has announced that her new album will be released soon. She "semi-separated" from Elon Musk on September 21, 2021. They share two kids, son X Æ A-12, and daughter Exa Musk.