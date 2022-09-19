“Mother what have you done”: Grimes trolled by the internet following alleged ‘elf ear’ surgery

Canadian musician Grimes recently shocked the world by posting a picture of her face all bandaged up. This came soon after she expressed her wish to get “elf ears.” Apart from elf ears, she had also mentioned how she wanted to get vampire teeth caps. In a tweet last month, she said:

“Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

A month later, when Grimes posted a picture of herself with bandages on her face, fans were quick to conclude that she had opted to go under the knife for the same. This not only shocked the fans, but the musician is now being trolled for the recent post on Twitter, with one fan tweeting:

“Mother what have you done ..?"

Did Grimes really get surgery for elf ears? Netizens react to the picture posted by the musician

Grimes posted a picture hinting that she has undergone surgery to get the elf ears that she has wanted for a while now. In a tweet, she captioned the picture:

“I did smthn crazy!”

While the We Appreciate Power musician has not yet confirmed what the surgery is for, the way the bandages are placed, fans have concluded that she has opted to go for the elf ear surgery. The picture posted is now receiving hilarious comments from netizens as most of them are shocked and surprised.

While some fans have claimed that she got the elf ears, others have taken to sharing hilarious memes on Twitter to express their disbelief.

Laurelin @elfadobosque



twitter.com/hackerfantasti… hackerfantastic.crypto @hackerfantastic @NASA Did the Apollo 20 mission find a girl nick named "Mona Lisa", on the moon during a recovery mission of an alien space craft as alleged in 2007? @NASA Did the Apollo 20 mission find a girl nick named "Mona Lisa", on the moon during a recovery mission of an alien space craft as alleged in 2007? https://t.co/reeZnmWDsE @Grimezsz omg it's her @Grimezsz omg it's her twitter.com/hackerfantasti…

jojo @wrldprncsspII @Grimezsz just bc u have a song together doesn’t mean u have to look the same @Grimezsz just bc u have a song together doesn’t mean u have to look the same https://t.co/DDwahDUh1e

🅗🅤🅐🅝 🅡🅞🅢🅔-🅐-🅛🅞🅣 (e/acc) @digital_jsr @ChiHimeHeart @leamelonely

i don't get why ppl do this

excessive make up is already uncanny

surgically altering your physical features... @Grimezsz she was already the most beautiful girl in the worldi don't get why ppl do thisexcessive make up is already uncannysurgically altering your physical features... @ChiHimeHeart @leamelonely @Grimezsz she was already the most beautiful girl in the worldi don't get why ppl do thisexcessive make up is already uncannysurgically altering your physical features...

At the same time, some people are pointing out that the singer had recently mentioned that she wouldn't be getting any more fillers but went and had a supposed massive surgery.

⚔️🐁 metal rat 🐁⚔️ @A6UEDA @Grimezsz Grimes posting about how she was done with fillers literally one week ago then doing this @Grimezsz Grimes posting about how she was done with fillers literally one week ago then doing this 😭😭

smelz @oranges_69 @Grimezsz we calling getting lip filler crazy now? @Grimezsz we calling getting lip filler crazy now?

A Twitter user highlighted how the singer's face looked swollen from where she probably got fillers and said that her face looked swollen from where she supposedly got the fillers.

Raine @ChiHimeHeart @leamelonely @Grimezsz Not just elf ears look at how swollen her face is, you can see the needle points from where she got filler in her lips and her... cheeks? Whatever it's her prerogative if she wants to do that but im kinda surprised tbh @leamelonely @Grimezsz Not just elf ears look at how swollen her face is, you can see the needle points from where she got filler in her lips and her... cheeks? Whatever it's her prerogative if she wants to do that but im kinda surprised tbh

Fans, meanwhile, are also speculating the "elf ear" surgery because Grimes has recently been all about elf ears and undergoing surgery for the same.

At the same time, Grimes' ex-partner, Elon Musk, also commented on the former's tweet about elf ears, which he seemingly disapproved of.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @Grimezsz The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside @Grimezsz The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside

Not one to back down, the singer responded to Musk's tweet and said:

“Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early.”

𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 @Grimezsz 🧝🏻‍♀️ @elonmusk Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early 🧝🏻‍♀️🧝🏻‍♀️ @elonmusk Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early 🧝🏻‍♀️😪🧝🏻‍♀️

Although Grimes and Musk are no longer together, they share a close bond and the singer has even gone on record to say that Musk will always be her best friend and the love of her life.

The couple, who allegedly began dating in 2018 and broke up in 2021, have two kids together. Their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii was born in May 2020 and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl was born through surrogacy in December 2021.

