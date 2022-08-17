"I’m buying Manchester United" - Elon Musk takes the internet by storm after claiming he's buying Manchester United

Elon Musk took to Twitter on August 17 to send the football world into a frenzy after claiming that he would buy Manchester United.

The English club has had a disastrous start to the new campaign, and fans have been left disgruntled by the lack of investment made by their owners, the Glazer family. In retaliation, fans have been calling out the American shareholders for selling the club.

Elon Musk has come forward as a surprising candidate for the club's new ownership. He expressed his desire to buy the club after recently failing to take over Twitter. He tweeted:

"Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome"

Is Elon Musk really going to buy Manchester United?

However, as much as United fans want this to be true, the answer to the question is - no. After making his initial tweet, the American multi-billionaire made another reply where he revealed that he was merely jesting.

Upon being asked by a user about his true intentions, he responded by saying:

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams."

However, not all hope may be lost over the possibility of the SpaceX owner becoming the new Manchester United CEO. A few moments later, he further added under his original tweet that if he were to buy a sports team, it would be none other than that of the Red Devils because of his long-standing support. He added:

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid."

Although the Tesla owner may only be casually tweeting around, United fans are pleading with the current owners to let go of the club's majority shareholding. The Premier League club has not achieved any major silverware over the past few years and has fallen well behind the leading teams in the world.

It remains to be seen if any other businessperson will come forward and take the club and its fans out of their misery.

How the internet reacted to Musk's tweet

Fans readily flocked to the tweet of the SpaceX founder. With United supporters desperate for the club to be sold to someone who cares about their trade, Elon Musk's tweet went viral among the footballing community. It also led to some of the funniest memes.

Here are some of the reactions that fans shared:

Elon Musk is also known for his avid interest in gaming.

