Manchester United consider terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract due to attitude issues: Reports 

Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or they will consider terminating the legendary forward's contract, as per Sky Sports.

The Portuguese star's future has been the talking point of the summer despite Erik ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League and has reportedly asked the club to listen any offers made for his services.

However, interest in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been scarce due to the financial implications involved in a deal.

The 37-year-old cut a frustrated figure throughout Manchester United's woeful 4-0 thrashing against Brentford on August 13.

The Red Devils striker even decided not to acknowledge the club's fans following the match, instead heading for the tunnel in fury.

Sky Sports claim that his attitude has led to United considering taking action and they may even terminate his contract if it does not improve.

The legendary forward has a year left on his current deal at Old Trafford having rejoined the side from Juventus last summer for £13.5 million.

He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances last season in a Manchester United side that could only manage a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

It is the sixth-placed finish that means Ronaldo is staring at a season of not playing in the Champions League and instead competing in the Europa League.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship is becoming fractious

Cristiano Ronaldo is becoming problematic at Old Trafford

Ever since reports came out that Ronaldo wanted to leave the Red Devils, there has been huge speculation over the centre-forward's state of mind.

United's stance throughout the saga has been that the player is not for sell but Ronaldo's own opinion on the matter hasn't been made clear.

Prior to the 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Old Trafford boss Ten Hag was asked about the Portuguese star's situation.

He responded intriguingly:

"That is your assumption. That is not what he is telling me. So I deal with the players we have and we plan with him for this season and we are happy with him and we have to fit him into the team. So he has to come at the right fitness levels so that he can do the job that we expect him to do."

The news that the club are starting to take issue with the former Real Madrid star's attitude speaks volumes of the unrest on the part of the player.

