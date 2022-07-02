Cristiano Ronaldo asks Manchester United to let him leave if they receive satisfactory offer: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked the club to let him leave should a satisfactory offer come in for the Portuguese forward.

There have been rumors that Ronaldo has become unsettled at Old Trafford off the back of a woeful campaign for the Red Devils. The 37-year-old made a blockbuster return to United last summer from Juventus and managed 24 goals in 39 appearances last campaign.

However, United faltered, both domestically and in Europe, managing only a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

According to The Times, Ronaldo has asked United to consider selling him if a reasonable offer is made for his services. This will come as a huge blow to Manchester United, who seem to finally have begun their business in the window.

Utd District @UtdDistrict @TimesSport] 🗞 Bayern Munich and Chelsea have already discussed the possibility of extracting Ronaldo from his #mufc contract - Bayern are understood to have placed a hold on their interest until Robert Lewandowski’s sale has been agreed. [ @DuncanCastles 🗞 Bayern Munich and Chelsea have already discussed the possibility of extracting Ronaldo from his #mufc contract - Bayern are understood to have placed a hold on their interest until Robert Lewandowski’s sale has been agreed. [@DuncanCastles, @TimesSport]

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is close to joining the Red Devils in a €15 million-plus-add-ons deal. United are also reportedly targeting Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

However, this shocking development over Ronaldo's future will concern United fans, who had envisioned the Portuguese star being part of Erik ten Hag's side's new era.

The veteran forward has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether offers will now come in.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo nearing an Old Trafford exit?

Cristiano Ronaldo had seemed set to be part of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United revolution when the Dutch manager was appointed as the Red Devils' new boss. Ten Hag showered praise on the Portuguese star and it appeared Ronaldo would play a role in the Dutchman's side come next season.

Football Daily @footballdaily Erik 🗣 "Of course."



🗣 "What do you feel he can bring?"



Erik 🗣 "Goals."



Erik ten Hag keeps it simple when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his Manchester United project Erik 🗣 "Of course."🗣 "What do you feel he can bring?"Erik 🗣 "Goals."Erik ten Hag keeps it simple when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his Manchester United project https://t.co/NTakspj85c

However, the fact that the Red Devils did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League might be the reason the Portuguese is open to leaving. United will participate in the Europa League in the 2022-23 season, a competition Ronaldo really wouldn't have envisioned performing in.

If a top side such as Chelsea or Bayern Munich come in for the 37-year-old, it may spell the end of his much-heralded return to Old Trafford. The former Juventus star has a year left on his current deal with United but seems eager to continue playing in Europe's elite club competition.

Ronaldo is set to return to the Manchester United camp for pre-season when they head off to Thailand in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils face Liverpool on July 12 and it will be interesting to see whether the legendary forward is part of the squad that takes on the Reds in Bangkok.

