“Better than Arsenal’s one” - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United have tabled greater offer for Gunners target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United have made a better offer than Arsenal to Ajax for versatile defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils are finally kickstarting their summer transfer business. They have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

United have now turned their attention to Martinez, 24, and Romano has reported on the latest developments with regard to the Argentinian's situation.

He wrote on his Twitter:

"Manchester United official proposal for Lisandro Martínez, better than Arsenal’s one but not enough yet. (Arsenal) are still there. Man United also pushing to agree on personal terms with Lisandro - ten Hag, key factor. Lisandro will ask Ajax to leave, as he wants PL move."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United also pushing to agree on personal terms with Lisandro - ten Hag, key factor.



Lisandro will ask Ajax to leave, as he wants PL move. Manchester United official proposal for Lisandro Martínez, better than Arsenal’s one but not enough yet. AFC are still there.Man United also pushing to agree on personal terms with Lisandro - ten Hag, key factor.Lisandro will ask Ajax to leave, as he wants PL move. Manchester United official proposal for Lisandro Martínez, better than Arsenal’s one but not enough yet. AFC are still there. 🚨🇦🇷 #MUFCMan United also pushing to agree on personal terms with Lisandro - ten Hag, key factor.Lisandro will ask Ajax to leave, as he wants PL move. https://t.co/UDr9N9tqVW

United are looking to reinforce their defense this summer off the back of a calamitous season at the back. The thirteen-time Premier League winners finished last season with a torrid record of 57 goals conceded in the league, the second-highest out of the top 10.

They also ended the campaign on their worst ever points tally at 58 points, 11 points off of fifth-placed Arsenal.

It seems United are willing to gazump the Gunners in the race to sign Martinez, who impressed for Ajax in the Eredivisie last season. The 24-year-old won the club's 'Player of the Year' award in a season in which he made 37 appearances across all competitions.

The centre-back would offer the Red Devils versatility as he can play both in the heart of defense and as a defensive midfielder.

Erik ten Hag knows all about the talent the Argentine possesses given he has coached him for the past three seasons. The United boss could be set to link up with the highly-rated defender once again at Old Trafford.

Manchester United move ahead of Arsenal in race for Ajax's Lisandro Martinez

Erik ten Hag looking to reunite with Lisandro Martinez

Erik ten Hag's past connection with Lisandro Martinez seems to be paying dividends with regards to Manchester United's pursuit of the Argentinian.

Arsenal had reportedly made a €40 million bid for Martinez with Mikel Arteta keen to lure the Ajax defender to the Emirates Stadium. Ajax have been demanding €50 million for the 24-year-old. The Red Devils may be willing to pay more than the Gunners for the defender.

Martinez would provide Erik ten Hag with vital options in his defense as the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof performed poorly last season.

There also remains uncertainty over the futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, with both having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far