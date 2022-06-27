Arsenal table bid to sign Manchester United target - Reports

According to journalist Mike Verweij, Arsenal have put in a bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is also being monitored by Manchester United.

The Gunners have raised their bid to €40 million, including bonuses, for the Dutchman. However, the Eredivisie champions are demanding €50 million. According to the Mirror, United and Arsenal recently met with Martinez's representatives. The Gunners also had a bid of around €29 million turned down.

Martinez, 24, is versatile and can play as a central defender and as a left-back, which has impressed both Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta. The Argentine defender has already played under Ten Hag, winning the Eredivisie title last season.

He played 36 games across competitions for Ajax last campaign, contributing one goal and four assists. Martinez was third on the list of defenders in Europe's top seven leagues with most passes into the final third per 90 last season (13.4), behind Daley Blind and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Martinez would be a great signing for both United and the Gunners. Manchester United's defence was in shambles last season. They conceded 57 goals in the league, more than relegated Burnley, who conceded 53.

Meanwhile, Arsenal struggled to cope with an injury to Kieran Tierney, with Nuno Tavares failing to impress. They also need a proper backup for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Newcastle United preparing bid for Arsenal and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football London), Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 32 games across competitions for Napoli last season.

The Red Devils need a striker to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up front. Edinson Cavani is likely to leave this summer on a free transfer. Anthony Martial's future also hangs in the balance, while Marcus Rashford went through a terrible run of form last season.

The Gunners, meanwhile, had Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah up front after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January. The duo managed just nine Premier League goals between them. Lacazette is set to join Lyon this summer, while Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are set to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. So they might not need Osimhen as desperately as United.

