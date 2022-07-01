“Waiting to sign the contracts soon” – Fabrizio Romano provides crucial ‘here we go’ update on Manchester United signing

Manchester United are on the verge of making Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia their first summer signing amid reports they have had an agreement over personal terms.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 22-year-old Dutch defender has agreed to join United in a €15 million plus €2m add-ons deal. The Red Devils hijacked Ligue 1 side Lyon's move for Malacia, with the French club having agreed a deal with Feyenoord.

He tweeted:

"Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of Ten Hag era. OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era.OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era. 🚨🔴 #MUFCOL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. https://t.co/ZKHtg62C7B

Malacia is now set to become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era as the Red Devils look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. The highly rated Dutch left-back is known for his athleticism and blistering pace. He is also strong in one-on-one situations, eliciting comparisons with former Old Trafford hero Patrice Evra.

The Athletic has reported that the Dutchman will sign a four-year deal with the option of a further year. The player's medical could reportedly take place as soon as this weekend as United are now set to announce their first signing.

Malacia made 50 appearances for Feyenoord last season, scoring one goal and contributing five assists.

Does Tyrell Malacia's arrival spell end of Alex Telles at Manchester United?

Alex Telles (in pic) could depart now that Malacia has arrived.

Alex Telles joined Manchester United from FC Porto last summer for £13.5 million (€15.6 million).

The Brazilian, though, endured a difficult debut season at Old Trafford that coincided with his team's woeful campaign. He made 26 appearances across competitions, scoring a goal and providing four assists.

However, if it weren't for Luke Shaw's injury issues throughout the season, Telles could have expected to have spent more time on the bench. Now Malacia's impending arrival has plunged Telles' Manchester United future into doubt.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Swiftness #mufc have acted to move for Malacia would suggest Telles is vulnerable, if that’s the right word. Last month he Instagrammed: ‘Today I caught myself thinking: has this been a good season?’ Should be discarded for that alone. Wrong mentality. Swiftness #mufc have acted to move for Malacia would suggest Telles is vulnerable, if that’s the right word. Last month he Instagrammed: ‘Today I caught myself thinking: has this been a good season?’ Should be discarded for that alone. Wrong mentality.

MEN has reported that due to Malacia's arrival, the Brazilian left-back is now being considered for transfer by the Red Devils.

Telles does posses a wicked left foot that was on display in United's 3-2 win over Villarreal late last year. However, defensively there's a lot to be desired. It now appears he doesn't fit the profile of the player Ten Hag wants in his team.

The 29-year-old is contracted with United till June 2024. As for Luke Shaw, he now has new competition on the left-hand side of United's defence and will need to improve on his past season.

He impressed at the UEFA European Championships with England last summer, scoring in the final against Italy. However, his performances for Manchester United last campaign was underwhelming, with many critical of his positional awareness.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far