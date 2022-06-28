“Manchester United jumped into it before it was signed” - Fabrizio Romano claims Red Devils are ‘trying to hijack’ deal for defender 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United are trying to hijack Lyon's move for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

It had seemed the 22-year-old was headed to Lyon when the Ligue 1 side reportedly agreed to a €15 million fee with Feyenoord for the Dutch defender (per Romano).

However, Romano has now reported that Manchester United have come into the equation in a last-gasp attempt to hijack Malacia's potential move to Lyon. He wrote on Twitter:

"Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed. Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm."

Malacia has impressed for Feyenoord this past season, making 50 appearances, scoring a goal and contributing five assists. His eye-catching performances have earned him an international call-up to the Netherlands side, where he has made five international appearances.

Erik ten Hag will know about Malacia having come against him in the Eredivisie over the years following the player's debut back in 2017. The young Dutchman has since gone on to make 136 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring four goals while creating 10 assists.

Malacia has two years left on his current deal with the Eredivisie side but it now appears he could be set for a move to either United or Lyon.

Interestingly, Romano adds that Malacia's representative is also the agent of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United's top summer transfer target is De Jong. The Red Devils are eager to lure the Dutchman to Old Trafford and Barca are open to selling for the right price.

A Dutch revolution could be in store for Manchester United this summer

Frenkie de Jong seems set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag seems keen on bringing multiple players linked with the Dutch league to Old Trafford this summer. Former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong seems to be at the forefront of the rebuild that Ten Hag has been tasked with.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also reportedly going toe-to-toe with Brentford for the soon-to-be out-of-contract Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, formerly of Ajax.

The 30-year-old flourished for Brentford on a short-term deal during the latter stages of last season. He played a key role in the side's impressive finish to the campaign.

It now appears that Ten Hag is willing to hijack Lyon's move for Malacia and reshape his team into one with Dutch ties.

