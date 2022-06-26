"Confidence is growing" - Alex Crook says Premier League midfielder is edging closer towards move to Manchester United

Football journalist Alex Crook has stated that there is an increasing possibility that Danish star Christian Eriksen will choose Manchester United over Brentford this summer. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder will soon be in a position to join any club on a free transfer.

Crook stated that United and Brentford are currently in straight competition to sign Eriksen this summer. The Dane made a sensational comeback from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and joined Brentford on a free transfer in January.

Alex Crook also revealed that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United were also in the running for a short period of time. Speaking on TalkSPORT (via Football 365), he was quoted as saying the following:

"I was told yesterday that confidence is growing that Christian Eriksen will choose Manchester United. But I think that in itself is quite a damning statement because Tottenham has pulled back from their early interest."

Crook added:

"There was talk of Newcastle middle of last week, that doesn’t seem to have kicked on, so effectively it looks like a straight shootout between Manchester United and Brentford… but if it really does come down to a choice between Manchester United and Brentford, what does it say about Manchester United and how far they've fallen that there’s even a decision to be made."

Christian Eriksen made a decent return to the Premier League with Brentford last season. The Danish international contributed a goal and four assists in 11 league outings for the Bees.

We're All United @WeAreAllUtd Antony wants Ajax to listen to offers for him. [



We are also increasingly confident of getting a deal done for Christian Eriksen [#MUFC Antony wants Ajax to listen to offers for him. [ @FabrizioRomano We are also increasingly confident of getting a deal done for Christian Eriksen [ @alex_crook 🇧🇷 Antony wants Ajax to listen to offers for him. [@FabrizioRomano]🇩🇰 We are also increasingly confident of getting a deal done for Christian Eriksen [@alex_crook] #MUFC https://t.co/bp9N8xo4Z4

It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils are yet to sign a single player in the ongoing summer transfer window. United need strengthening in all areas of the pitch but particularly in midfield.

Several key first-team midfielders have left the club this summer, including Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United are not willing to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, United have made it clear that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale this summer.

Both the club as well as newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag want the five-time Ballon d'Or to stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and Manr Utd expect him to remain at Old Trafford, despite reports linking him with a sensational move to Chelsea Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and Manr Utd expect him to remain at Old Trafford, despite reports linking him with a sensational move to Chelsea ❌ https://t.co/Hkv5ZOTgHz

The 37-year-old forward still has one year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far