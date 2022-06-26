Manchester United and Barcelona keen to conclude Frenkie de Jong transfer before Spanish clubs close their accounts on Thursday - Reports

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly eager to finalize Frenkie de Jong's transfer before Thursday. The Blaugrana need to close their accounts by Thursday in line with the LFP's directives for Spanish clubs.

They will want any deal fees received for De Jong to be reflected in their report before they close their accounts.

Manchester United are reportedly set to increase their offer for the Netherlands international to €80 million. This falls short of Barcelona's €85 million valuation but the Red Devils are confident that an agreement can be reached.

Times Sport @TimesSport Manchester United are ready to increase their offer for De Jong to about €80 million. Barcelona have been holding out for a fee of €85m but are keen to conclude a transfer before Thursday, when Spanish clubs close their accounts thetimes.co.uk/article/manche… Manchester United are ready to increase their offer for De Jong to about €80 million. Barcelona have been holding out for a fee of €85m but are keen to conclude a transfer before Thursday, when Spanish clubs close their accounts thetimes.co.uk/article/manche…

The two clubs have been embroiled in one of the most protracted transfers of the summer. Frenkie de Jong has been identified as United's primary transfer target but the Old Trafford outfit have failed to meet the Catalans' asking price.

They reportedly had their first bid of £55 million rejected and are working on submitting an improved offer.

The Red Devils have seen their midfield severely depleted this summer, with several first-team midfielders departing the club. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have all left Old Trafford on free transfers and need to be replaced.

Erik ten Hag has identified Frenkie de Jong as his primary target in midfield and will be keen to reunite with the 25-year-old. Both men had a productive two-year relationship at Ajax, with De Jong blossoming under Ten Hag's management.

Manchester United's protracted negotiation with Barcelona is threatening to derail their summer transfer plans

Erik ten Hag wants Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford

Manchester United were expected to have a busy summer of transfer activities to usher in their new era.

The club had their worst outing in the Premier League era last season and many of the players failed to live up to expectations.

Erik ten Hag's appointment seemingly paved the way for several high-profile signings to be made, but the Red Devils are yet to get going in the transfer market.

Manchester United have not completed a single transfer this summer, which goes in contrast to what was expected when the window opened.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Talks into key stages between the two clubs. Antony, another name discussed internally - full focus on Frenkie now. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Deal will enter into key stages after €60m [& add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down. Manchester United are discussing internally about submitting a new proposal for Frenkie de Jong in the next days. It’s a serious possibility, while talks with Barça are still on.Deal will enter into key stages after €60m [& add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down. Manchester United are discussing internally about submitting a new proposal for Frenkie de Jong in the next days. It’s a serious possibility, while talks with Barça are still on. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCDeal will enter into key stages after €60m [& add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down. https://t.co/S434UHZXCL Frenkie de Jong deal. New bid hasn’t been submitted yet, but Manchester United will ready soon with a fresh proposal to Barcelona, as reported on SundayTalks into key stages between the two clubs. Antony, another name discussed internally - full focus on Frenkie now. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Frenkie de Jong deal. New bid hasn’t been submitted yet, but Manchester United will ready soon with a fresh proposal to Barcelona, as reported on Sunday 🔴⤵️ #MUFCTalks into key stages between the two clubs. Antony, another name discussed internally - full focus on Frenkie now. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

They have been embroiled in a protracted negotiation with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, much to the chagrin of fans. The back-and-forth with the Blaugrana has taken up valuable time that could have been invested in the pursuit of other players.

The Red Devils' hierarchy needs to wrap up proceedings for De Jong's transfer as soon as possible so focus can be channelled to other targets.

