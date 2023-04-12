3 new HGTV shows releasing in May 2023

HGTV is one of television’s most reliable sources when it comes to home décor ideas and design inspiration. The channel is renowned for home improvement and renovation shows like House Hunters, Property Brothers, and Fixer Upper, which cover everything from interior and landscape design to home décor and DIY remodeling projects.

May 2023 will see HGTV release fresh home décor content with three new shows being added to the channel's line-up. All new seasons of Fix My Flip, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU returns to HGTV next month with fresh content and stunning home makeovers.

With an emphasis on innovation and creativity, these upcoming shows are expected to provide a fresh perspective on the latest trends in the home improvement industry. From creative design solutions to renovation challenges, each show promises to offer practical tips and advice for homeowners looking to update their living spaces.

Three exciting May releases from HGTV

1) Fix My Flip (Season 2)

After a successful debut season, real estate agent Page Turner returns for season two of the hit show Fix My Flip. The new season will follow Turner as she continues to help distraught flippers with their struggling renovation projects.

Utilizing her expertise in the field of real estate as well as her personal experience in flipping, Turner assists rookie flippers with everything from mismanaged budgets and schedules to profitless upgrades and designs. Throughout the course of seven episodes, Turner and her crew offer their time, money, and expertise to various aspiring flippers to help them make profits on their projects.

Season 2 of Fix My Flip will premiere on Thursday, May 4, at 9 pm ET on HGTV and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

2) Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa (Season 3)

Real estate investor and house flipper Tarek El Moussa is back with another season of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. The show follows El Moussa as he helps novice investors navigate the challenges of house flipping and turn their projects into successful investments.

Each episode features El Moussa working with a different investor or couple, providing them with tips and guidance on the process of buying, renovating, and selling a home. Viewers get to see Tarek's expertise in action as he shares his insights on the real estate market, construction, design, budgeting, and project management. He also shares his own personal experiences of flipping houses and offers advice on how to avoid common mistakes and pitfalls in the industry.

Season 3 of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa will premiere on Thursday, May 4, at 9 pm ET on HGTV and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

3) Celebrity IOU (Season 6)

Season 6 of HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU is returning with eight star-studded episodes in May. The show features Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, who help celebrities surprise someone special in their lives with a home renovation project. Each celebrity works with the Scott brothers and their selected contractor to design and execute a renovation plan tailored to the recipient's needs and style.

The show showcases the expertise and skills of the Scott brothers as they work to transform outdated spaces into beautiful and functional living areas. The renovations are also often emotional and heartwarming, as the celebrities share their gratitude and appreciation for their cherished ones.

The new season of the show will feature popular celebrities like Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek and Julianne Hough, Heidi Klum, Jay Leno, and Emma Roberts.

Season 6 of Celebrity IOU will premiere on Monday, May 15, at 8 pm ET on HGTV and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

As HGTV continues to lead the way in the world of home and design, these shows are just another example of their commitment to providing entertaining and informative content for their audience.

All the latest releases will be available to watch on HGTV as well as Discovery+ in May.

