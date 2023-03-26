Who is Lindsey Uselding? Meet the co-host of HGTV new show Renovation 911

HGTV’s latest show, Renovation 911, will showcase various houses that need emergency fixes and renovations. The press release of the show states that the network’s famous sister duo, Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan, will help clients move past their distress and completely transform their homes and make them “better than ever.”

Sharing more details about the show, HGTV’s press release states:

"Premiering Tuesday, March 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+, the eight-episode season will follow Minneapolis-based emergency restoration experts and sisters, Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan, as they fix families’ property disasters."

Tune in on Tuesday, March 28, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Renovation 911 on HGTV.

Meet Lindsey Uselding ahead of her appearance on Renovation 911

Lindsey Uselding, the emergency home renovation expert and co-founder of Practice Home, is set to appear as a co-host alongside her sister on Renovation 911 on HGTV.

The cast member of the new renovation-centric show is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned a bachelor's in business arts while studying human resources, management, and marketing from 1998 to 2002.

The reality television star started her career working at Target and served in multiple roles while at the organization. She started working as an executive team leader in January and three years later, was promoted to store director.

Lindsey spent almost two years working in Winona before being transferred to Minneapolis, where she took on the same role. She spent a total of almost six years in the position before being promoted to Manager of Store Communications.

The Renovation 911 co-host then went on to work for Ungerman Inc., where she worked for almost a decade before signing a contract with HGTV for its upcoming show in February 2021. In 2022, Lindsey co-founded Practical Home, where she continues to work with her sister Kirsten, who is also set to appear in the new renovation show. Their website, practicalhome.com, states that the sisters are experts in the field:

“Pioneers in modern, practical design solutions for the home with a strong background in restoration, remodeling and emergency response.”

Meanwhile, Lindsey's bio sheds light on her expertise, stating:

"I’m passionate about delivering actionable tips to safeguard your home and peace of mind. As the VP and co-owner of Minneapolis-based construction firm Ungerman, Inc. I wear the emergency rescue cape at Practical Home and Renovation 911."

It continues:

"I teach savvy mavericks like you how to circumvent issues and problem-solve using tried and true practical magic."

As for joining the family business, Ungerman, the cast member of the HGTV show, while in conversation with her alma mater, explained that when her father brought her on, the company had been standing for 38 years, and it was time to “work on the business rather than in the business.”

In HGTV’s press release, Lindsey said:

"When a client has an emergency, Kirsten and I make sure their family is ok and promise to get them back in their home as fast as possible. We guide them through the restoration process, but our job is about more than restoring a house. It’s about bringing a family back home to live."

Tune in on Tuesday, March 28, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Renovation 911 on the network.

Poll : 0 votes