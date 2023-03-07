Houses With History 2023 release date and air time on HGTV

Houses With History is set to return with another season this week and will feature some of the oldest houses in America as they transform.

HGTV's press release reads:

"HGTV will take a fresh look at the fascinating backstories of America's oldest homes in its popular renovation series Houses with History. In each episode, home preservationist and history buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald will team up to save centuries-old properties in and around Plymouth, Massachusetts. Along the way, they will share the homes' fascinating origins and renovation stories."

Tune in on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 pm ET on HGTV.

All about Houses With History season 2 ahead of its season premiere

Set to return to HGTV for the second time is Houses With History with Mike Lemieux, Rich Soares, and Jen Macdonald. The three will team up to save and revamp centuries-old properties around Massachusetts for new and modern families to live in.

Loren Ruch, HGTV's Group Senior Vice President of Programming & Development, said about the show:

"Houses With History is one of the series where we flipped the idea of what makes a good renovation story on its head and led with the backstory of the house, rather than the homeowner."

He added that the show is being renewed because Jen, Mike, and Rich are "fantastic" and "humourous" storytellers, and it's always fascinating when unexpected twists are revealed during renovations of the nation's oldest homes.

Jen Macdonald took to social media to share her excitement about the upcoming season and gave a sneak peek of what's to come. In an Instagram post, she said that in the season premiere of Houses With History season 2, the HGTV team would go to Fairhaven to restore one of Henry Huttlesron Roger's estates from circa 1900.

She added:

"This one is a favorite of mine and the town is so amazing too."

In another post, Macdonald opened up about another property and stated that it was 330 years old and needed some "serious work." She also informed viewers that while the episode will air at 10:00 pm, the team will go live at 8:00 pm ET on Facebook.

The press release states that the first episode was originally a potting shed with a vibrant history and that the owner was a close associate of John D. Rockefeller, an original oil tycoon.

It continues:

"The new owners love the home's charming character including unique windows and original hand-carved woodwork, but they will task Mike, Rich and Jen to incorporate modern functionality and design in the kitchen, living spaces and main suite in order to make it their own."

Meet the team

Mike Lemieux

The home preservationist, history buff, preservationist, and television personality was born and raised in Massachusetts. His father was a professional carpenter, while his mother worked at the Thornton W. Burgess Museum.

The Houses With History star is married to his co-star Jennifer MacDonald, whom he met in high school.

Jennifer MacDonald

The home designer, realtor, and co-operator of Full Circles Home is a co-founder and designer of Full Circle Construction. She is married to her business partner and Houses With History co-star Mike Lemieux.

Rich Soares

Professional carpenters and woodcutters have in-depth knowledge of blueprints, building plans, measuring, shaping, and cutting wood. He is married and has four children.

Tune in on Tuesday, March 7, at 10:00 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Houses With History season 2 on HGTV.

