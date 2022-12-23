How did Christina Hall think she got “mercury and lead poisoning”? HGTV star shares details on Instagram

HGTV star Christina Hall has made a name for herself by flipping houses on and off the air. She first appeared on the network in 2013 with her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on Flip or Flop, which aired for 10 seasons before wrapping up early this year.

The reality star recently took to social media to open up about a health scare. In an Instagram story, Hall was promoting a Quantum Feedback Device, which revealed that she has mercury and lead poisoning. She further shared that it was most likely caused by the “gross houses” she’s been flipping.

The story read:

"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth."

HGTV star Christina Hall opens up about unexplained health issues

The Christina on the Coast star recently took to Instagram to talk about the importance of self-care. In a post uploaded on December 17, the reality star opened up about unexplained issues over the years and that she thinks they’re caused by breast implants.

Her symptoms at the time included inflammation, Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, and a lot more. She added that she planned on detoxing and keeping a positive mindset through it all.

The post further read:

"I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free. I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well."

However, less than a week later, the star posted on her story about getting tested through a Quantum Feedback Device, which helps identify “anything that is negatively affecting health” by revealing energetic imbalances in the body. The process can help individuals make subtle changes in their lives to eliminate the need for medication.

HGTV star Christina Hall posts about health issues (Image via Instagram/@thechristinahall)

After the test, the HGTV star’s scan revealed that she was suffering from lead and mercury poisoning and a small intestinal bacteria overgrowth. Christina’s plan of action includes detoxing and IVs before she can tackle issues that may be related to her breast implants.

More about the HGTV star

The 39-year-old first found fame through Flip or Flop with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Fans witnessed their journey as a married couple as well as their journey after their divorce. The two maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their children.

They announced the end of their shared HGTV show in March, but to the fans’ delight, the former couple returned to screens on December 1 for one final flip. In the hour-long special, the two took on their most expensive project, a large duplex in Sunset Beach. They also reminisced about their time together on the show.

However, that wasn’t the last of Hall's appearances as she stars in another HGTV show, Christina on the Coast. The show's season 4 premiered on December 8, 2022, and has aired three episodes so far. It revolves around the reality star as she helps homeowners transform their houses.

Christina on the Coast season 4 will return for another episode on December 29, at 8 pm ET on HGTV.

