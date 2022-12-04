Christina Hall’s net worth: Fortune explored ahead of Christina on the Coast 2022 premiere

Christina on the Coast returns for another season, with Christina Hall and her crew renovating more houses. Viewers will get a glimpse into the reality star's personal life in the upcoming season, which will take place in Orange County.

The show first aired in 2019 and has been successfully running since then. However, earlier in 2022, Christina admitted to wanting to slow things down to be able to spend more time with her children.

The press release for Christina on the Coast reads:

"In the fresh eight episodes, she and her team, including fellow designer and project manager James Bender, will delight more clients with stunning home renovations in her signature style."

It continues:

"While work is booming, the busy mom, author and entrepreneur also will spend quality time with her children and husband Josh Hall. She’ll take them on fun SoCal outings like goat yoga, consider a house purchase that will move them closer to family and friends, and collaborate with daughter Taylor on her bedroom refresh."

Christina on the Coast's host Christina Hall has properties in Nashville and California

Christina Hall, 39, was born in California and went straight into real estate after finishing high school. She wasn’t always a television star, but she was always interested in real estate and houses.

The Christina on the Coast host shot to fame with Flip or Flop when the show launched in 2013, before which she and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa ran a real estate agency together, The El Moussa Group. The couple lived a lavish lifestyle until the stock market crashed in 2008, which drastically affected them.

The Christina on the Coast star’s estimated net worth stands at $25 million and is credited to her multiple television shows and more. During the initial years, the HGTV show, the Flip or Flop star earned $10,000 per episode, which adds up to almost $130,000 per season. As the show’s viewership increased, so did her salary. During season 3, Hall earned $40,000 per episode, which was again increased in 2019 adding another $10,000 to the money she made per episode.

Christina on the Coast was announced by HGTV the same year. Season one was released with 10 episodes and earned her an impressive $500,000.

During season one, Hall renovated her own Newport Beach home, which she bought in 2018 for $4.1 million. The same house was later put on the market for $5.4 million. In 2021, she purchased a property in Nashville for $2.5 million and another in California worth $10.3 million.

Aside from the HGTV show, Christina has another spin-off that will take her to Tennessee and feature her husband Joshua Hall and her three children. While in a conversation with ET about the show, Hall said:

"My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time, and just really focus on the family."

Christina on the Coast is set to premiere on HGTV on Thursday, November 8, at 8 pm ET.

