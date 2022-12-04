HGTV’s Christina On The Coast season 4 release date and air time

The popular home renovation show Christina On The Coast is set to return soon. Host Christina Hall announced the new show via an Instagram post on November 14, adding a hint about what can be expected from the upcoming season. In the caption, she wrote:

"This season you will see James C. Bender and I take on some amazing home renovations, Josh Hall [her husband] and I embark on our personal and professional journeys and of course a ton of fun."

Screenshot of Christina Hall's Instagram post

Following the success of HGTV’s docu-series Flip or Flop with Hall and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, the network launched a spin-off solo edition featuring only Christina, which instantly became a fan favorite. Season 1 of Christina On The Coast pulled in a significant amount of ratings and had a total of 12 million viewers.

Over the past three seasons, the show has managed to gather at least 23 million viewers and is ranked among the top 5 non-news/sports programs, as per a report by buddy TV.

Christina On The Coast season 4 will arrive next week on HGTV

Christina posted on her Instagram that the HGTV show will be premiering its fourth season on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The show is set in California's Orange County.

Television network HGTV greenlighted Christina On The Coast for the production of fresh episodes and a brand new season in May 2022. The host of the home-renovation series also announced that a brand new spin-off set in Tennesse, called Christina In The Country, would premiere in early 2023.

Speaking about the upcoming spin-off, Christina said:

“This is one of my favorite ventures to date! The season will follow the expansion of my design business across the country as Josh and I put down roots at our second home in Tennessee. Coast to Coast design life is a dream."

The beginning of the new season of Christina On The Coast, as well as the premiere of the Tennessee spin-off, comes after the interior designer undertook one final flip for the last episode of the special Flip or Flop: The Final Flip with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The former couple reunited for a final one-hour special that aired on Friday, December 1, 2022, at 8 pm ET on HGTV.

Flip or Flop: The Final Flip ran for 10 seasons, where Halla and El Moussa used their expertise in flipping homes around Orange County and saw over 150 episodes, garnering a lot of attention from viewers. The special was an emotional farewell for viewers who followed the former couple's personal and professional journey.

More details about Christina Hall's life and career explored

The reality star is a real estate agent and design expert who has starred as a host in several HGTV series. Through the numerous shows she has done over the years, Christina documented her personal issues and career as she expanded her business in and around Southern California.

Through shows like Christina On The Coast, viewers witnessed the host managing her clients while at the same time managing her kids and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She is also the author of The Wellness Remodel and the designer of Chistina @ Home, a furniture line with over 30 pieces, such as sofa, accent chairs, end tables, and many more.

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and then to Ant Anstead. She was married to the former from 2009-2016 and announced their separation in 2016. The former co-stars share two children, a daughter named Taylor, born in 2010, and a son named Brayden, born in 2015.

She began dating Anstead in October 2017 and tied the knot the following year at their California home. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019 but ultimately announced their separation in September 2020.

Christina met Joshua Hall for the first time during a real estate conference and soon began to connect. She confirmed dating the latter to US Weekly in July 2021. The couple shared vows in front of family and friends in October 2022.

Christina On The Coast is all set to enthrall viewers with some interesting flip episodes as the host brings her expertise and designs people's homes and gives them brand new memories.

Don't forget to tune into the brand new season this Thursday on HGTV.

