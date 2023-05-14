Celebrity IOU season 6 release date, air time, and plot on HGTV

HGTV’s popular show, Celebrity IOU, is back. The sixth season of the series will premiere on May 15 at 8 PM ET, with new episodes rolling in every Monday. Fans can also stream the show on HGTV Go at the same time as the television broadcast.

Just like the previous seasons, Celebrity IOU will feature Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott helping celebrities surprise their loved ones with a home renovation. Jonathan helps with the design and construction process, while Drew provides some real estate expertise. Together, these brothers create the dream homes for many citizens.

Hollywood A-listers will ask Drew and Jonathan to renovate the homes of their loved ones who had a significant impact on their lives. In the first episode, Heidi Klum will surprise her housekeeper of 17 years with "a comfortable yet chic open concept" living room and a large kitchen for family gatherings.

About Celebrity IOU season 6

The description of the series reads:

"Hollywood celebrities express their deep gratitude to the people who have had a huge impact on their lives by surprising them with large and moving renovations to their homes that make everyone cry."

In the eight episodes of Celebrity IOU season 6, Drew and Jonathan Scott will help the following eight celebrities thank their “deserving friends and mentors” with “home makeovers that change lives forever.”

Actress and Singer Kristin Chenoweth

Actress and Singer Glenn Close

Actress and producer Kristin Davis

Actress and founder of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Taraji P. Henson

Choreographer and actress Derek Hough

Actress, writer and businesswoman Heidi Klum

Writer and television host Jay Leno

Actress and entrepreneur Emma Roberts

Throughout the season, Drew and Jonathan will build custom spaces like a modern yet cozy main floor and a coastal-style backyard retreat for their clients. Also, Drew’s wife, Linda Phan, who is also a new mother, will help the brothers construct a nursery for expecting parents.

About the hosts of Celebrity IOU season 6

Drew Scott

45-year-old Drew Scott is the director and producer of the charity World Vision. He hosts Brother Vs. Brother and Property Brothers: Forever Home with his identical twin, Jonathan Scott. The two brothers are also the founders of Scott Brothers Entertainment.

He often directs and produces films, as he wanted to be an actor growing up. However, he changed his plans and became a real estate agent and flipper after realizing that he could be a "starving artist."

In an interview with HGTV, Drew said that he is amazed every season to see the "celebrities’ strong design eye" and praised the "heartfelt" surprises they give to their loved ones.

Jonathan Scott

Jonathan Scott studied magic as a kid and even performed in some parades. He joined the Vancouver Magic Circle by the age of 15 and won the third prize for the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians at just 16 years of age.

He studied business management at the University of Calgary and was working in real estate at the time. Soon after that, the brothers entered the TV industry for renovations, and their success led to the creation of multiple shows like Buying and Selling and In the Scott Seat.

In an interview with HGTV, Jonathan praised his clients by saying:

"The celebrities we partner with are incredibly genuine — they really want to do something kind for the people who have given so much to them and others."

HGTV airs fresh episodes of Celebrity IOU every Monday at 8 pm ET.

