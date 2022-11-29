Who is Terry Crews’ driver? Actor seeks Celebrity IOU hosts’ help to renovate the backyard for his personal chauffeur

HGTV's Celebrity IOU recently premiered with season 5, featuring famed renovators, The Property Brothers, alongside a new celebrity every week. The reality TV series revolves around heartwarming stories about Hollywood stars who showcase their gratitude by renovating the homes of their loved ones.

So far, Celebrity IOU season 5 has aired two episodes on HGTV. The forthcoming installment of the series will be released on Monday night, November 28, at 9 pm ET. This week, famed reality TV host, movie star, and former American football player Terry Crews will be joining The Property Brothers to renovate the backyard of his personal chauffeur.

Frank is Terry's personal chauffeur and friend. Although he has been the actor's personal driver for only over a year, during the episode, Terry revealed that he had learned a lot about Frank while the latter was driving him around. Frank was a professional driver who retired early because of the stress associated with his career.

What can viewers expect from the forthcoming episode on Celebrity IOU season 5 on HGTV?

Titled Terry Crews' Outdoor Upgrade, episode 3 of HGTV's famed reality Tv competition will feature Terry Crews renovating the backyard of his personal chauffeur with the help of The Property Brothers.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Actor and superstar Terry Crews teams up with Jonathan and Drew to deliver his close friend and driver a stunning upgrade to his home's backyard. Terry pulls out all the stops with a stylish outdoor kitchen, dining space and top-of-the-line outdoor gym."

In an exclusive preview shared by People magazine, Terry Crews describes himself as "the master of the shirtless" as he can be seen renovating his family friend's pool shirtless.The Brooklyn Nine Nine actor tells Jonathan and Drew Scott (The Property Brothers) that he has never used a jackhammer. He adds:

"You know what? I wanna do this shirtless."

Both Drew and Scott follow suit, removing their shirts as well but keeping their construction goggles on.

Later, Terry flexes his biceps and deems himself the "master of shirtless." He tells the camera:

"To see those guys trying to get shirtless, it was really great. They can't beat me there."

The entire episode was inspired by Terry's desire to help his friend and personal chauffeur Frank in his weight loss journey. Following his early retirement, Frank gained 560 pounds, and the outdoor pool is to help him stay motivated and kicking. In the latest Celebrity IOU episode, Terry says:

"I’m actually getting a little choked up just talking about it because Frank is like my older brother to me, a father figure to the kids. He cares for us like we were his own family."

The forthcoming episode of Celebrity IOU will be released on HGTV on Monday night, November 28, 2022 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

In case viewers miss the episode when it airs, the famed reality TV series will re-air the episode at 12 am ET/ 11 pm CT on the same channel. The episode can also be watched live on HGTV.com. For those who do not have cable, it can be streamed on YouTube TV as well.

Celebrity IOU airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

