"So sad he's gone": Fans emotional as actor Leslie Jordan appeared in Celebrity IOU season 5 premiere

Celebrity IOU season 5 premiered on HGTV on Monday at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, and it was a very special episode, featuring late actor Leslie Jordan, who worked with the Property Brothers to renovate his best friend's home.

Jonathan Silver Scott @JonathanScott Tonight on #CelebIOU is a very bittersweet episode featuring our late friend Leslie Jordan. His selflessness and joy was infectious…and it really was a treat to work with him on this home. Tonight on #CelebIOU is a very bittersweet episode featuring our late friend Leslie Jordan. His selflessness and joy was infectious…and it really was a treat to work with him on this home. ❤️ https://t.co/Cat3RWpWpa

Talking about how his friends helped him during his tough times, Leslie shared:

“They’ve just always been there for me. I had some struggles with alcohol, and a little drug use. I’m 25 years clean and sober, but they were instrumental in that too because they never judged me.”

Rosemary and Newell were Leslie Jordan's friends for over 40 years. The late actor filmed this episode 5 days before he passed away on October 24, 2022. He was driving to one of his film sets when his car crashed at the side of a building. The actor was declared dead at the scene.

Cathy @ItsCathyNC @PropertyBrother

This little light of mine ... @hgtv What a joy to watch. So sad he's gone - a light of kindness.This little light of mine ... @PropertyBrother @hgtv What a joy to watch. So sad he's gone - a light of kindness. This little light of mine ...

Celebrity IOU premiering an episode that features the late actor has fans feeling emotional. They took to social media to share their opinions.

Celebrity IOU fans say it was a joy to witness Leslie Jordon in the season premiere

Taking to Twitter, fans were emotional and claimed nothing could've prepared them for the episode. Some added that Leslie Jordan was a gem of a person and claimed he was a joy to watch.

A few fans added that they got teary-eyed and added that it was the right time to air the episode.

SGoodyTX @TxGoody @PropertyBrother @hgtv I’m watching right now. What a kind, gentle, funny soup. Leslie Jordan was the sweetest. @PropertyBrother @hgtv I’m watching right now. What a kind, gentle, funny soup. Leslie Jordan was the sweetest.

Jacquie @workerbee12345 @PropertyBrother @hgtv Just watched on D+. Wonderful episode that brought me to tears. Hug your friends and hold them tight. You never know when it will be the last time. @PropertyBrother @hgtv Just watched on D+. Wonderful episode that brought me to tears. Hug your friends and hold them tight. You never know when it will be the last time.

Kelly Dunn @KelDu78 @PropertyBrother @hgtv Loved this episode and it just about broke my heart but at the same time was filled with typical Leslie Jordan and Scott Brothers fun! @PropertyBrother @hgtv Loved this episode and it just about broke my heart but at the same time was filled with typical Leslie Jordan and Scott Brothers fun!

Cathy @ItsCathyNC @PropertyBrother

This little light of mine ... @hgtv What a joy to watch. So sad he's gone - a light of kindness.This little light of mine ... @PropertyBrother @hgtv What a joy to watch. So sad he's gone - a light of kindness. This little light of mine ...

Connie may @may_consuemay1 @JonathanScott He was such a funny man , a joy to watch @JonathanScott He was such a funny man , a joy to watch

Here's a brief recap on episode 1 of Celebrity IOU season 5

Leslie Jordan has spent a lot of time with his best friends, so the idea of him wanting to renovate Rosemary and Newell's home was the perfect way to thank them.

Leslie decided to surprise his friends by visiting their home. Subsequently, Newell was surprised to see Jordan on their doorstep. He then revealed the reason for his visit and introduced the Property Brothers from Celebrity IOU.

Leslie said,

"They said pick somebody from your past who helped you and pulled you through some hard times. We go so far back, they're family."

Leslie further shared that he met Newell and Rosemary through his friend Dale. Furthermore, Newell shared that Leslie was special.

During his confessional, he shared,

"I remember when I first saw him perform, it knocked me down."

They performed in a show together that went on for months. By the end of it, they were family. Leslie also wrote a show and wanted Rosemary to star in it.

Property Brothers @PropertyBrother 🛠 Please join us for a very special season premiere of Celebrity IOU. Leslie Jordan's legacy of love and laughter lives on in one of his final TV appearances. His can't-miss episode of #CelebIOU airs TONIGHT at 9|8c on @HGTV. Please join us for a very special season premiere of Celebrity IOU. Leslie Jordan's legacy of love and laughter lives on in one of his final TV appearances. His can't-miss episode of #CelebIOU airs TONIGHT at 9|8c on @HGTV. ❤️🛠 https://t.co/fJJS7j4Ewf

Within a few days, the Property Brothers, along with Leslie, renovated Rosemary and Newell's home on Celebrity IOU. Leslie helped the reality TV stars make a decision on what to choose for his best friend's home. He also gave them an idea of what he wanted their home to look like.

They opened up the kitchen area, added new furniture in the living room, and redid the floors. The Celebrity IOU stars also renovated their dining room.

Apart from important decisions, Leslie also got down and helped them with the renovation work. Upon entering the house and looking around it for the first time since the renovation, Rosemary and Newell were stunned.

Celebrity IOU airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes