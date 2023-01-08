HGTV’s Brother vs. Brother: No Rules release date and air time

In 2023, HGTV will air its eighth season of Brother vs. Brother on January 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. The program was originally scheduled to debut in the summertime but for unknown reasons, it was moved from the summer season of HGTV to the winter season.

Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott are pitted against one another in the makeover series to determine who can sell a home for the most money. They compete from demolition to sale using dream teams of renovators and designers.

Everything about HGTV’s Brother vs. Brother season eight

Brother vs. Brother will air its eighth season, this January. For the first time, there won't be any restrictions on spending, home locations, or improvements in the upcoming six episodes.

In a press release, HGTV said:

"Superstar home renovation and real estate experts Drew and Jonathan Scott are ready to scrap the rules and reignite their sibling rivalry when they boldly put their house-flipping skills to the ultimate test in Brother vs. Brother: No Rules."

Further, they added:

"In a clash of limitless possibilities, anything goes as the Brothers max out their renovation ingenuity and real estate savvy in hopes of adding the most value to their chosen properties – a hillside fixer upper for Drew versus a beach-adjacent home for Jonathan."

Throughout the season, Jonathan's older brother, JD, has acted as a referee, actress Zooey Deschanel, who is JD's girlfriend, guides as a lifetime Angeleno, and multiple celebrities from HGTV, Food Network, and discovery+ show up to judge the weekly design challenges.

The weekly winner will receive exclusive rewards such as the chance to drive a classic car from the Petersen Automotive Museum or operate the Mars Rover at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab.

Challenge Losers will be put through a range of humiliating chores such as cleaning up after the winner and his date, enjoying a fancy dinner, or having the winning Brother see them in half at L.A.'s famous Magic Castle.

Ultimately, the title of Best Brother will go to someone who increases the worth of the family home.

In the press release, they shared their views about the show. Drew said:

“This season promises to be like no other. May the best Brother win.”

On the other hand, Jonathan says:

“This time, the only rule is that there are no rules. All’s fair in love, war, and Brother vs. Brother.”

The season will feature a distinguished panel of judges, including David Bromstad and Alex Guarnaschelli from Alex vs. America, My Lottery Dream Home, Trixie Mattel from Trixie Motel, Jasmine Roth from Help! I Wrecked My House, and Breegan Jane from The House My Wedding Bought.

Egypt's Sherrod and Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate, Veronica Valencia from Revealed, and Kendra Wilkinson from Kendra Sells Hollywood, will decide the weekly winners.

The producers of the show are Scott Brothers Entertainment, and Jonathan and Drew are the executive producers.

Brother vs. Brother works with "Turn Up! Fight Hunger," a movement to help solve the problem of hunger in children. A portion of the sales from the houses go to them, and about 100,000 meals have been donated so far.

The Property Brothers stars, Jonathan and Drew, are all set to start this battle of houses. So, don't forget to tune in on the show Brother vs. Brother: No Rules, on Wednesday, January 11, at 9 pm ET.

