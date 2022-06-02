What is Drew Scott’s net worth? Fortune explored as Property Brothers star welcomes his first child with wife Linda Phan

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan welcomed their first child together, a boy, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. They announced the good news on their podcast At Home. Baby Parker James was born on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary weighing 8 lbs., 1.8 oz.

In December 2021, the HGTV star and his wife announced on the podcast that they were expecting their first child in May. The couple has been married for four years and has been together for almost 12 years. After two years of rigorous fertility treatments, the pair welcomed their child.

Speaking about the birth of their baby on their podcast, Linda said:

"Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

What is Property Brothers star Drew Scott's net worth?

The Canadian actor, television host, producer, and real estate investor has a net worth of $100 million. The HGTV host was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 28, 1978. His father, Jim Scott, worked as an actor and assistant director in the film industry.

Drew Scott, originally named Andrew Alfred Scott, and his brother Jonathan Silver Scott are licensed real estate agents who co-host and co-produce various media projects. Drew initially wanted to become an actor, while Jonathan is a magician.

The Property Brothers stars began flipping houses when they were in high school and were guided by their elder brother JD and their father. They were able to successfully carry out projects because of a loophole described as,

"A Canadian loophole allows people with no credit and little cash to takeover someone else's mortgage by personally guaranteeing the loan."

They reportedly made $50,000 after their first successful flip and never stopped. In 2004, the brothers co-founded Scott Real Estate Inc., a customer's one-stop-shop for real estate needs, including buying, selling, and renovations. In four years, the company had over a dozen employees.

How was HGTV's popular show Property Brothers born?

Drew Scott, who still had his childhood dream of becoming an actor alive, began meeting several production companies to pitch real estate-based reality shows. It was conceptualized as an American Idol-like real estate competition show.

After some time, he achieved success when a production company called Cineflix wanted to pair Drew with a female co-host for a show called My Dream Home. When the company discovered that the HGTV host had a twin brother, the show's concept was changed, and Property Brothers was born.

HGTV came on board with Property Brothers after viewing a sizzle reel and subsequently aired a pilot, which was very well-received by the audience. It focused on the brothers as they helped home buyers purchase a house and undertake renovations.

The show premiered on January 4, 2011, and within a week of the series' American debut, the television network's rating increased by 77%. Within just a few years, Property Brothers routinely attracted 10 million viewers per week, making it one of the top 5 programs on the network for the age group of 24-55.

In 2010, before the show's premiere, the twin brothers founded Scott Brothers Entertainment. Over the years, the company has produced several programs for television, film, and the web. In 2017, the duo founded Scott Brothers Global and, in two years, acquired the IP rights to Property Brothers from Cineflix.

Today, the brothers operate a growing empire under the Scott Brothers Global umbrella and have founded an outdoor furniture brand called Scott Living. The company generated $100 million in revenue and has expanded to fabrics, home decor, and much more.

In 2018, the Property Brothers stars also launched a consumer-facing design platform called Casaza and reportedly invested $2.5 million to establish the e-commerce site. The duo also hosts an annual cruise for fans called Sailing with the Scotts, where people visit design workshops while also engaging in many other fun activities with the brothers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far