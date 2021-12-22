How old is Linda Phan? All about Property Brothers' star Drew Scott's wife as couple set to welcome child together

Reality television personality Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are ready to welcome their first baby. The news was confirmed by People and Scott shared the news on the latest episode of the podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.

The couple shared two mirror pictures showing her baby bump in an Instagram post on the morning of December 21. They thanked the doctors, family, and friends who supported them throughout the process, and being open about their road to parenthood could help others.

Scott and Phan also recorded a short vlog explaining everything they went through in the IVF process. The clip began with Scott and Phan cuddling in bed on the day they found out Phan was pregnant.

They also spoke about the journey to start their family on the podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott. They said that they are feeling relieved at this stage while being excited to welcome the new member.

About Linda Phan – age, career, and more

Born on April 22, 1985, in Toronto, Canada, Linda Phan is 36 years old. She is the creative director of the production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment.

A fan of Disney, she has three older sisters and a younger brother and shares her handmade craftwork on Instagram. Phan has crafting space at her home and started her career working at a barista outlet.

Linda Phan studied architecture and her interest in entrepreneurship was helpful for Scott Brothers. She knows how to bring up new concepts that help in the progress of the company’s digital content, product lines, and marketing campaigns.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan relationship timeline

Drew Scott and Linda Phan first met at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010. Phan dressed as a fashion police for the event.

Scott and Phan began living together in 2014 in Las Vegas. The pair got engaged in December 2016 and announced their wedding date in November 2017.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan attend Costumes For A Cause Gala (Image by Robin L Marshall via Getty Images)

They had already started their reality series, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House on HGTV. While appearing on the show’s third season, they shared their experience of designing their new house in Los Angeles.

Scott and Phan tied the knot in May 2018 in Italy and participated in philanthropic activities on their wedding day. They donated to WE Charity and asked the guests to do the same instead of bringing gifts. The couple’s life after marriage was featured a month later on TLC’s Entertainment Tonight.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider