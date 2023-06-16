Did Tamra Judge steal Dorinda Medley's tagline? Bravo host Andy Cohen has the answer

RHOC star Tamra Judge did not steal any taglines from Dorinda Medley! Popular Bravo host Andy Cohen clarified the entire situation on Radio Andy, where he said that Tamra said her tagline, "I might’ve been on pause, but now? I’m ready to play!" only after the network asked her to do so. She had other taglines on her list as well, but she instead liked the one that read, "The judge is back and the court is back in session."

The confusion arose after an old clip of RHONY cast member Dorinda Medley was uploaded, where she told Nick Cannon in 2021 that her returning tagline to the franchise would be:

"I may have been on pause, but I am ready to play."

Some fans felt that Tamra had stolen the tagline from Dorinda, but that was not the case. Tamra herself has returned to the series two years after being fired, while Dorinda became a cast member of RHUGT.

"Maybe that’s a little bit, it’s a great tagline and I think it works for Tamra, and I just want to let people know Tamra did not steal it," Andy said.

He also told the listeners that there was no tagline for RHUGT, so Dorinda would not be able to use it anyway.

Dorinda Medley remarked on the similarity between her and Tamra Judge's tagline

In her radio program Make it Nice, Dorinda praised herself for being a part of all of the franchises and was happy that now her "influence" had also reached Orange County with her tagline. She added that she loved Tamra Judge and was happy to see her on the show again.

Judge herself explained in an Instagram comment that she was given five taglines to repeat by the production, and she had told them about the "Play" one being too close to Dorinda. However, the team picked that line only. Andy, however, did not even know why Dorinda was angry at him, and it was later he saw the clip and understood the situation.

He gave props to Dorinda for coming up with the amazing tagline.

Tamra Judge is already creating scene on RHOC

Only two episodes of RHOC have aired, and Tamra Judge created a scene in both of them by claiming that her best friend Shannon abandoned her when she was fired. Shannon, on the other hand, denied the accusations and instead called her out for painting her like a bad friend on podcasts.

Tamra also accused Shannon of being an alcoholic and using others as an excuse to drink. However, Shannon refused to accept this claim and pointed out that she was the one raising her voice on a yacht. Tamra threatened to jump off the yacht as the fight heated up.

Tamra Judge is upset that Shannon used her as a friend, talked to her at all times, and suddenly stopped all contact with her after the former was fired from the production. Shannon clarified that she tried to contact her multiple times and asked her why she painted her in such a bad picture in front of the media.

Tamra claimed that her best friend was not there for her when she needed her the most.

Fans can watch RHOC on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

