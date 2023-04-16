Why is Dorinda Medley slamming Tom Sandoval? RHONY alum speaks on Vanderpump Rules star's podcast with Howie Mandel

Former cast member of RHONY Dorinda Medley has slammed Tom Sandoval for portraying his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix as “crazy” and “needy” in his recent interview with Howie Mandel. The Vanderpump Rules star cheated on his girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix, with her friend Raquel Leviss. The main plot of the show's tenth season is about how their affair went for six months before Ariana discovered the truth and broke up with Tom.

However, in the interview, Sandoval stated that he broke up with Ariana on Valentine’s Day, but she was in denial about the same. He also said that Madix had turned a "blind eye" to the affair when he was constantly face-timing Raquel. Speaking about the controversial interview, Dorinda said in her SiriusXM interview with Andy:

"It didn’t serve him well and I really don’t understand how he had any comfort level in even talking about what he thought Ariana felt or her reactions to things."

In an angry tone, she questioned why Tom was trying to insinuate that Ariana was “so needy” that she “just wouldn’t let (him) go.” The popular reality TV star also questioned Howie Mandel’s decision to invite Sandoval on his podcast when he clearly did not know what was going on in the show.

Dorinda Medley advises Tom Sandoval not to give interviews outside Bravo

Medley asked Tom Sandoval not to give any interviews at the moment as:

"Loyalty does matter. I just don’t think it’s good for your career long-term and people want the immediate salacious satisfaction. You play it out and you trust the process."

She also joked about Howie Mandel inviting Tom Sandoval to his podcast when he did not even know who cast member Scheana Shay was. She said that the 83-year-old mother probably knows who Shay is.

How are other stars reacting to the Howie Mandel and Tom Sandoval interview?

Even Bravo star and host of many shows, Andy Cohen, slammed Howie Mandel for not doing his “homework” before the interview. He said that he was:

"annoyed on my behalf, on Bravo's behalf, and on the viewer's behalf."

Andy was surprised that Tom gave an interview to someone who had not even seen the show on any level. Cohen also played a clip from the interview where Howie failed to recognize even the cast members.

Kristen Doute said that her “ears began to bleed” when she tried to listen to the podcast but compared it with the same speech that Tom gave when he was dating her, from 2007 to 2014.

Lala Kent slammed Tom for accusing her of using the affair to gain content for her work. She made a witty remark by saying:

"And also, by the way, I profited off my own f**king heartbreak. What makes you think I ain’t about to profit off yours?"

She also slammed Tom’s random choice to give his first interview post-breakup since Howie had not even seen the show.

Jax Taylor slammed Tom for "playing the victim" in the interview and for justifying his actions. He made the comment that:

"I mean, that’s not a man in my opinion. If you are man enough to do what you’ve done, you should be man enough to own up to what you’ve done and at least have some empathy and apologize to Ariana."

Howie Mandel, however, has said that he was concerned about Tom Sandoval's mental health and gave him a chance to speak without fear of judgment.

