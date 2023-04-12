What advice did Andy Cohen give Tom Schwartz following the latter's controversial takes on WWHL? Bravo host reveals

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. During his appearance, Tom discussed a lot of things, including his best friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval. Since it was Schwartz's first appearance after the cheating scandal involving Sandoval, his long-term now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss, the created some major ripples among the Vanderpump Rules fans.

However, it was Tom's comments that caught the audience's attention and they had a lot to say about the same. Meanwhile, during SiriusXM's show Andy Cohen Live, the host discussed Tom's answers on his show. Cohen said that Tom Schwartz simply said what he was thinking and didn't think twice about what he said on WWHL.

An example of this was when Schwartz called his ex-wife a "monster." The reality TV star also noted that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's relationship post their divorce was "toxic." However, that still wasn't all because Schwartz went on to ask people to go hug Tom Sandoval.

In the aftermath of all of Tom Schwartz's comments on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host offered a few tips to Tom. During a segment of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, spoke about the advise he gave Schwartz. Cohen said that he told Tom Schwartz that he should answer the question asked to him and stop talking. He added:

“When you stop talking, that means I have to say something.”

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen explained what went wrong with Tom Schwartz's comments

Tom Schwartz discussed the affair between his best friend Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss. Sandoval was in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix when he chose to cheat on her.

However, as mentioned earlier, Cohen addressed the issue and said that one of the biggest reasons was because of how much Schwartz talked. Andy Cohen added:

“He would say an answer, and then he would keep talking, and then he would keep talking some more, and then in the final stretch of still talking maybe even totally contradict himself.”

Andy Cohen pointed out that when he asked Tom how Sandoval was doing, he said that Tom Sandoval was in a bad place and was a shell of himself. Andy said that Schwartz should have left the conversation there but that it was next statement that infuriated people. He said:

“Just leave it there! Leave it there! What he went on to say was, ‘If you see him, give him a hug.’ Now that for some people was kind of a bridge too far.”

Andy also pointed out that Schwartz could have responded with "there's a lot of heat on" when asked about Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss' current situation instead of revealing everything.

Watch What Happens Live appearance of Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz

The many statements Schwartz made during his interview on Watch What Happens Live that happened last Wednesday have raised questions among fans. Since this was his first interview after the cheating scandal, he got a lot of backlash from fans and Andy's advice on what to say.

During Watch What Happens Live, Schwartz discussed Tom Sandoval's and Raquel Leviss' affair, and why Schwartz didn't tell Ariana Madix about the affair. Speaking of when Schwartz learned about the affair, he said that he learned about it in August 2022.

According to Schwartz, Tom Sandoval told him in January 2023 that he was in love with Raquel Leviss. While Schwartz claimed to be flabbergasted, he said that he wasn't surprised since a lot of people knew about the affair.

The affair was revealed to Ariana Madix in Los Angeles on March 1, 2023, according to reports by People. On March 4, 2023, Tom Sandoval confessed what he did and shared his side of the story. He asked people to leave his friends and family out of the situation. He noted that he knew that he deserved the anger and disappointment of his fans.

In the following post, Tom Sandoval apologized for his actions to his ex-girlfriend. Additionally, Leviss apologized on March 8, 2023, on Entertainment Tonight.

