"Your misogyny is showing": Fans troll Tom Schwartz for asking people to give Tom Sandoval "a hug"

By Anshika Rai
Modified Apr 06, 2023 15:15 IST
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandovala and Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandovala and Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules (Image via Instagram/ @raquelleviss/ @ tomsandoval1)

During Tom Schwartz's appearance on Watch What Happens Live on April 5, many things were revealed regarding the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal - how Schwartz found out about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the hookup, and why he didn't inform his friend Ariana Madix about it.

When asked about when he learned of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, Schwartz said:

“I learned in late August [2022] about the affair.”
He further described how he was unaware that Sandoval had not told his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Sandoval told Tom Schwartz in January 2023 that he was in love with Raquel Leviss, as he explained:

“I was flabbergasted but not surprised because, I think, there’s a lot of people out there who kind of knew it was an open secret.”

Moreover, Tom Schwartz explained that he didn't tell Ariana Madix about Tom Sandoval cheating on her because he was:

"Being fed a narrative that [Tom] has broken up with Ariana, or attempted to multiple times — many, many times. And he's not happy, they're not healthy, they're not intimate, blah blah blah."

After briefly explaining the cheating scandal, Schwartz asked the fans to give Tom Sandoval "a hug" when they see him:

"[Tom] knows he's a monster for what he did. If you see him, give him a hug. Maybe he doesn't deserve it, but give him a huge. He's down bad."
However, Schwartz's statement did not go down well with fans, who took to Twitter express their feelings.

@BravoWWHL Pssst… your misogyny is showing Schwartz

Fans react to Tom Schwartz's request to hug Tom Sandoval

Following this episode of Watch What Happens Live, fans were furious that Tom Schwartz defended his friend, Tom Sandoval, and requested viewers to give the latter a hug.

@BravoWWHL So Schwartz clearly has no problem standing up for the people he cares about or facing backlash, or he wouldn’t have said this. He just doesn’t respect women and will always fall in line behind Sandoval
@BravoWWHL The dude is getting older every day and his 15 mins are quickly running out. Sure hope he has a back up plan!!
@BravoWWHL He was embarrassing. Please don’t have him on anymore
@BravoWWHL My eyes have rolled so far back i have a migraine
@BravoWWHL We'll start being kind to Tom Sandoval when Tom Schwartz starts being kind to Katie Maloney how's that
@BravoWWHL Tom please never get media training this is so much funnier

Ariana Madix found out about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair in March 2023

According to People, Ariana Madix learned of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair while supporting Tom and his band in Los Angeles on March 1, 2023.

Afterward, Tom Sandoval went public with his side of the story on Instagram on March 4, 2023, after news of his breakup with Madix broke. He wrote:

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation.”

He apologized to Ariana Madix for what he had done. Leviss also apologized for the affair on Entertainment Tonight on March 8, 2023.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia
