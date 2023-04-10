"THIS IS WHAT WINNING IS": Fans cheer as Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix joins DWTS post Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

Ariana Madix, the Vanderpump Rules star, who was cheated on by her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, might join DWTS in the upcoming 2023 season. According to a report from Page Six, Madix had already received all the “approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal,” the parent company of Bravo, which produces her show.

DWTS will return on ABC this September with a brand new season (32) and a new set of talented dancers and newcomers. Ariana is also set to appear in a Lifetime movie, titled Buying Back My Daughter, according to a report from Deadline.

She has had her fair share of experience in dancing as a two-time national dance championship winner, before kicking off her career in the entertainment industry.

Ariana Madix has been through a lot in the past couple of months as her partner of nine years cheated on her with her friend Raquel Leviss behind her back.

Ariana found out about the six-month-long affair after seeing a s**ual video and several inappropriate texts of Leviss on Tom’s phone. She dumped him after the revelation and the aftermath of the affair is being covered by Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Fans are now cheering for Ariana Madix as she moves on with her life and joins the popular dance show DWTS.

Vanderpump Rules @sur_rules



Ariana to compete on the upcoming season of #pumprules THIS IS WHAT WINNING ISAriana to compete on the upcoming season of #DWTS THIS IS WHAT WINNING IS 👑👑 Ariana to compete on the upcoming season of #DWTS #pumprules https://t.co/IjPxtcLE0u

Vanderpump Rules fans gear up to watch Ariana Madix on DWTS

Before becoming a cast member on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana wanted to join the comedy world and had been in a relationship with Tom since 2013. It looks like the star is moving on in her life to get new experiences.

Fans are excited to see Madix on DWTS and are making fun of her ex Tom's supposed reaction after hearing the news.

kiara @inbravoitrust you’re doing amazing sweetie #DWTS #VanderpumpRules #vpr #arianamadix Yes, baby girl!!!!! Tom cheating was the best sh!t to ever happen to heryou’re doing amazing sweetie Yes, baby girl!!!!! Tom cheating was the best sh!t to ever happen to her 💞 you’re doing amazing sweetie😘 #DWTS #VanderpumpRules #vpr #arianamadix https://t.co/DkQ0vnk2T8

Frank Costa @feistyfrank 🏻 #DWTS #PumpRules we will all be watching AND voting for Ariana Madix to win Dancing With The Stars we will all be watching AND voting for Ariana Madix to win Dancing With The Stars 🙏🏻 #DWTS #PumpRules https://t.co/0cTjm9MxKF

Salva @SalvaCambranes #DWTS #PumpRules I hope Ariana is with Val. Val can turn anyone into a ballroom dancer I hope Ariana is with Val. Val can turn anyone into a ballroom dancer 😍 #DWTS #PumpRules https://t.co/Junmxc4xmO

About the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss-Ariana Madix scandal

News of the affair broke on March 3, shocking all the cast members.

Raquel had broken up with her fiancé James Kennedy in October 2021, one year before the affair began.

According to a source on People, Ariana was left devastated by the revelation.

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

Tom and Raquel wore matching lightning bolt necklaces in different interviews, which were noticed later on by the viewers. Sandoval and Ariana broke up instantly after the latter discovered that her boyfriend had cheated on her. Both Raquel and Tom have apologized for their actions.

Fans can see the ongoing drama on Vanderpump Rules, which airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

