Buying Back My Daughter cast list: Ariana Madix, Meagan Good, and others to star in new Lifetime thriller film

According to a recent announcement by Lifetime, Megan Good has joined the cast of Buying Back My Daughter, a Lifetime original that will focus on human trafficking. The film is still under production and will release sometime later this year or early next year.

Inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters are trafficked online, this film will also see Ariana Madix, Roger Cross, and Faith Wright taking on pivotal roles.

The official description of Buying Back My Daughter, as per Lifetime, reads:

"Dana’s 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, and doesn’t come home. After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother’s intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds Alicia listed for sale."

It continues:

"Dana and Alicia’s father Curtis (Roger Cross) attempt to “buy their daughter back” in an effort to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted the teenager. Ariana Madix plays Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story."

Buying Back My Daughter is produced by Front Street Pictures for distribution by Lifetime.

Megan Good as Dana

Taking on the primary role in Buying Back My Daughter, Megan Good is also the executive producer of the movie. She will star opposite Roger Cross, who will play the father of the trafficked girl.

Good is perhaps best known for the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter (1998–2001). She has since then appeared on numerous successful projects like Deliver Us from Eva (2003), Roll Bounce (2005), and Stomp the Yard (2007).

The Panorama City native started idolizing Charlize Theron as a teenager. She first gained critical recognition for her performance as the troubled teen Cisely Batiste in Eve's Bayou.

Ariana Madix as Karen

Ariana Madix, the Vanderpump Rules alumni, is going to star as Karen, a police officer dedicated to solving the case of the missing teenager. Her character will also reportedly share a personal connection with the case.

Ariana Madix is a television personality, actress, model, and author. She is best known for the Bravo reality television series Vanderpump Rules, where she was a cast member.

Beginning her career by starring in videos for the comedy website CollegeHumor, Madix soon landed several guest roles in different shows. She also made appearances in films like Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012), Dirty Dealing 3D (2018), and Dead End (2019).

Other cast members of Buying Back My Daughter

While there will surely be several other cast members for the film, there are only two other confirmed names right now. Roger Cross, best known for The CW's Arrow, will play the role of Dana's husband and Alicia's father. He is known for several notable roles like CTU Agent Curtis Manning in the popular American television series 24, and appearances in First Wave, Continuum, Motive, and Dark Matter.

Riverdale's Faith Wright is also a part of the confirmed cast, but her role has not been revealed yet. Not much is known about the television actress.

More details about Buying Back My Daughter will drop soon.

