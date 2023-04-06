Internet tears on Tom Schwartz's "Scandoval" revelations: Fans call him out for defending Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz recently answered a question that every Vanderpump Rules fan has been curious about, but his answer doesn't reflect well on his co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Schwartz discussed how the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss began as a one-night stand.

Schwartz said that he learned about Sandoval's hookup with Leviss back in August 2022 but was unaware that they were having an affair. In January 2023, Sandoval told Schwartz that he was in love with Leviss. This complicated the situation as Sandoval was already in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix during this time.

According to Tom Schwartz:

"It was like a crisis -- midlife crisis. And what happened in the fall, there's a lot of gray area there. Apparently not though. I didn't think it was a linear thing. From my point of view, it became an emotional affair, which is still inappropriate."

Afterward, Schwartz mentioned how he was "flabbergasted" by the news but wasn't surprised after hearing it. Besides mentioning that it was an open secret, the Vanderpump Rules star also mentioned that many people already knew what Sandoval and Leviss were up to.

However, many fans noted that Schwartz seemed to defend Tom Sandoval's actions somewhere in his explanation. As such, they have been sharing their reactions since the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen was released.

Leslietinhb @leslietinhb #tomsaloser I sure hope the only reason Schwartz is defending #scandoval is to save face for their businesses!!! #WWHL I sure hope the only reason Schwartz is defending #scandoval is to save face for their businesses!!! #WWHL #tomsaloser

"It's sad and pathetic": Fans express disappointment and frustration over Tom Schwartz defending Tom Sandoval

As mentioned earlier, fans were quick to point out Tom Schwartz's defense of his friend Tom Sandoval in his explanation. Moreover, they noticed Schwartz's hesitation in answering the questions after he shared the information about Sandoval and Leviss' affair. It was also pointed out by some fans that Tom Schwartz is a good friend of Ariana Madix, but he didn't tell her about it.

Stephanie @Steph_Ellsworth @sur_rules Yet Schwartz will continue to defend Sandoval at all costs. Schwartz is too weak to stand up for himself, especially to Sandoval. It’s sad and pathetic. @sur_rules Yet Schwartz will continue to defend Sandoval at all costs. Schwartz is too weak to stand up for himself, especially to Sandoval. It’s sad and pathetic.

All About Reality... @RealityTVBabe00 #WWHL It blows my mind that Schwartz wouldn’t come clean with Ariana since he considered her a good friend and had her in HIS wedding as a grooms lady! I get some alliance to Sandoval, but at what point do you stop defending this douche?? #PumpRules It blows my mind that Schwartz wouldn’t come clean with Ariana since he considered her a good friend and had her in HIS wedding as a grooms lady! I get some alliance to Sandoval, but at what point do you stop defending this douche?? #PumpRules #WWHL

DSM @boodsm Schwartz is saying he’s mad at Sandoval, but he’s still defending him…..this makes no sense. #PumpRules Schwartz is saying he’s mad at Sandoval, but he’s still defending him…..this makes no sense. #PumpRules

A fan reacts to Tom Schwartz's request to hug Tom Sandoval (Image via Twitter/ @blissful22)

Tom Schwartz reveals why he didn't tell Ariana Madix about Tom Sandoval's cheating on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

After stating what occurred, Schwartz mentioned how Tom Sandoval told him that he would break up with Ariana Madix and come clean with her. Later, on the topic of his friendship with Ariana and why Schwartz didn't tell her, Schwartz stated:

"I'm consumed with my own life, my own problems and he told me he has a game plan and he's going to do the right thing and then he just kind of continued to procrastinate. I don't know but you know he kind of fed me this narrative that they weren't happy and they're going to break up."

Earlier on the Radio Andy show, another confirmation occurred on March 6, 2023, when the WWHL's host, Andy Cohen, mentioned that the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss that has been going on for many months.

“BravoCon was in October. There’s video people were posting of Tom and the [Most] Extras and I was at that show. … This [scandal] is reverberating.”

As reported by Bravo, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval ended their relationship on March 3 after discovering the latter's cheating scandal. However, there has been no confirmation of how long Sandoval had been cheating on Madix, as it may have been even before Leviss' controversial kiss with Katie Maloney's ex, Tom Schwartz, in the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules.

Although the date hasn't been announced yet, the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion is just around the corner since filming of the episode was completed on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes