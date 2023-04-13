"I'm so beside myself": Howie Mandel speaks out after the Tom Sandoval podcast backlash

In a recent podcast interview on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Tom Sandoval revealed many things that have been making headlines recently. Fans have been criticizing Tom Sandoval for the statements and the information the Vanderpump Rules star shared with Mandel. It was the first interview Sandoval gave after the cheating scandal was revealed in March 2023.

Despite all the backlash the podcast is receiving, Mandel recently spoke with Extra's Billy Bush about the cheating scandal, saying he invited Sandoval to speak on his podcast. Mandel began the interview by saying:

"I'm so beside myself."

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during his appearance on Extra, Howie Mandel responded to Andy's statement as follows:

“I don’t need to do homework. I know who he is. I wasn’t gonna weaponize his information and kind of, you know, challenge him on each thing.”

In addition, Mandel stated that he gave Tom Sandoval a chance to speak during his podcast interview and assured him that he could speak without fear of judgment.

“I also said to Tom, ‘If you come in, just tell your side. I’m not gonna judge it. I’m not gonna argue with you. I’m not gonna call you out. It’s not a deposition, it’s a podcast, right?”

Howie Mandel said that he was concerned about Tom Sandoval's health

During the Extra interview, Mandel explained how he was worried about Tom Sandoval's health, adding that he does not believe in cheating.

“I was in the room with him. He was visibly shaken, visibly damaged at this point. He’s a human being and I have empathy for every human being, I really do. He’s going through a real tough time, maybe he deserves to go through a tough time, but I really do feel for him.”

Much of the criticism was leveled at Mandel and Tom after the podcast interview, where the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that he broke up with Ariana Madix on Valentine's Day. Before his affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed publicly, Sandoval mentioned that Ariana refused to accept the breakup. According to Tom Sandoval's podcast with Howie Mandel:

"I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier. And I told her, I said, 'Listen, we don't have to post anything on social media. Let's talk through this. Like, I understand.'"

The Vanderpump Rules star added:

"Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this sh*t."

Andy Cohen's reaction to Howie Mandel's podcast interview with Tom Sandoval

After the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast was released, Andy called the host a "Jack****" and said that he didn't do his homework and didn't know what he was getting into.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on April 11, Tuesday, featured Andy Cohen's reaction. There, he said:

"Tonight’s Jack**** of the Day goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn’t know what he was getting himself into with his interview with Tom Sandoval today. Because it seems like maybe he didn’t do his homework?"

As of now, there has been no date for Bravo's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, so fans will have to wait until the date is announced.

